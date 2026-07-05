news
today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ Fix npm E401: Unable to Authenticate
Resolve the npm E401 'Unable to authenticate' error by fixing stale tokens, registry mismatches, and broken .npmrc auth settings for public and private registries.
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peppe8o ☛ How to Install ntfy on a Raspberry Pi: Send Notifications to your Smartphone
This tutorial will show you how to send smartphone notifications with ntfy on Raspberry PI computer boards.
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Martijn Braam ☛ CSS is simple, stop making it hard
I started my day checking the headlines on news sites and saw an interesting title that caught my eye because it's about CSS. These posts are generally interesting because it'll mean I learn some new CSS tricks.
The posts I've read are https://dbushell.com/2026/07/03/fixing-full-bleed-css/ and since this refers to https://www.joshwcomeau.com/css/full-bleed/ I've read that too. And the only thing I think while reading is... why are you making this so complicated.
But still you should read those posts but I also learned some new tricks.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9 and 8
Install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9, and 8 with Vivaldi's signed RPM repository so DNF owns package verification, updates, and removal. Stable stays the daily channel, Snapshot stays optional for preview testing, and the screenshots show first-run setup and the start page.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to List Services on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Audit Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 services without mixing runtime and boot enablement questions: check running, loaded, enabled, failed, user, and socket-activated units, then compare listeners and legacy service output before changing access-critical daemons.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Create a Sudo User on CentOS Stream 10 and 9
Create a sudo user on CentOS Stream 10 and 9 with a named account, password policy, wheel group access, and a fresh-session sudo test. The guide also shows how to add sudo to an existing user, confirm sudoers policy, revoke wheel access, delete the account, and troubleshoot common failures.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install htop on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9 and 8
Set up htop on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9, or 8 without mixing package ownership: use EPEL for DNF-managed updates, or build upstream htop under your account when newer features matter. Then use the dashboard, read-only mode, update path, removal steps, and PATH fixes.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 with a packaging path that fits your update model. The guide separates the XtraDeb PPA, Flathub, and a digest-verified Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub portable helper so launch, archive workflow, updates, troubleshooting, and removal stay predictable.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Fedora 44
If you want to Install ClamAV on Fedora 44, this guide walks you through the cleanest way to set it up, update virus signatures [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Caddy gives you a clean way to run a web server with automatic HTTPS and a simple config file.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Malware on GNU/Linux servers is more common than most people admit.
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