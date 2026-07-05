I started my day checking the headlines on news sites and saw an interesting title that caught my eye because it's about CSS. These posts are generally interesting because it'll mean I learn some new CSS tricks.

The posts I've read are https://dbushell.com/2026/07/03/fixing-full-bleed-css/ and since this refers to https://www.joshwcomeau.com/css/full-bleed/ I've read that too. And the only thing I think while reading is... why are you making this so complicated.

But still you should read those posts but I also learned some new tricks.