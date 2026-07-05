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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026



Quoting: LankeOS - Linux distribution built from scratch - LinuxLinks —

LankeOS is a Linux distribution built from scratch using Linux From Scratch (LFS).

It offers a Wayland-native desktop based on the Sway tiling window manager and includes its own C++20 package manager, lpkg.

The distribution is designed as a compact development platform with a comprehensive compiler and programming language toolchain. It is available as a Live ISO with optional OverlayFS-based persistent storage.