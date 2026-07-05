Audiocasts/Shows: Linus Tech Tips, Linux Tech Segment, Linux Saloon, EasyOS YouTube Videos

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Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Internet Society

Connectivity Is a Lifeline in Venezuela’s Humanitarian Emergency

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

news

Audiocasts/Shows: Linus Tech Tips, Linux Tech Segment, Linux Saloon, EasyOS YouTube Videos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
All-Time Low for Windows in India [original]
This is part of a global trend
GNU/Linux at 5% in France, Independence Delivered Little by Little [original]
France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux
 
Estonia and GNU/Linux: Strategic Alliance? [original]
usage of GNU/Linux grew a lot in this small Baltic state
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
OS news leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: DockFrame, Purism, Killswitch
hardware projects
SteamOS, Steam Machines, and More Gaming News
Games and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linus Tech Tips, Linux Tech Segment, Linux Saloon, EasyOS YouTube Videos
videos and episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Slackel MATE 9.0
Slackel MATE 9.0 is the latest major release branch of the Greek-developed Linux distribution Slackel
Windows Under 60% as Linux Hits a Yearly High: Full Breakdown
numbers for June 2026 put worldwide desktop market share for backdoored Windows at 56.61%
Android Leftovers
I transformed my Android phone after finding a file manager that saves me time
Everyone forgot about these 6 Linux desktops, but they might be better than what you use now
One of the first things you’ll notice when trying out Linux for the first time is the sheer number of options available for its desktop environments (DEs)
LankeOS – Linux distribution built from scratch
LankeOS is a Linux distribution built from scratch using Linux From Scratch (LFS)
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.3, Linux 6.18.38, Linux 6.12.95, Linux 6.6.144, Linux 6.1.177, Linux 5.15.211, and Linux 5.10.260
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.3 kernel
Statement on the Response to Last Week's DDoS Attacks [original]
Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate
Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub
Shelly 2.4.1.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with support for installing apps directly from the Flathub website, and other changes.
American Independence From Windows? GNU/Linux at 8%. [original]
Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%
First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi
A first look at the Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS distribution on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer with 8GB RAM, featuring the Budgie desktop environment.
Windows Plunging to New Lows in Africa's Largest Nation [original]
Windows is getting out of Algeria, so that's a consolation prize
Moving Forward [original]
Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official
Free Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and distros
Programming Leftovers
Development with R, Raku, and Golang
SFC Says Boycott GitHub (Microsoft), Grafana Labs and Licensing Rug-Pulls
Licensing / Legal leftovers
The Document Foundation on the Calendar and the Invoice, LibreOffice News
LibreOffice leftovers
Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)
Firefox and more
Colin Watson and Julian Andres Klode on Debian/Ubuntu Work
Two reports from DDs
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More
hardware leftovers
OMG Ubuntu on Canonical/Ubuntu News: Rust Mania, Slop, and Snap 'Store'
bad trajectory
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site
Red Hat news
Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)
Fedora leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Weekly Review
some SUSE picks
KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More
desktop development
Games: 3D Printing, Discounts, and More
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM
3 Valnet articles
Security in Linux and Security Leftovers
Security breaches and bugs
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
Google is finally fixing a confusing Android Auto connection roadblock
These 5 ancient Linux distros are still teaching modern users how systems actually work
There are lots of Linux distros to choose from
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Gamma Linux – ultra-light Linux distribution
Gamma Linux is an ultra-light Linux distribution designed to revive older computers and low-spec hardware
This Week in Plasma: Better Animations
This week Plasma 6.7 received a few more stabilization bug-fixes while attention turned towards the upcoming 6.8 release
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience?
What I would like to do today is show you what Android feels like - without being too Android
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features
NetworkManager 1.58 open-source network connection manager for Linux-based operating systems is now available for public testing as a major update with many new features and improvements.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android
GNU/Linux mostly
CalyxOS 7.2.2.0 Released
CalyxOS comes back
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 simple posts
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
BSD: EuroBSDCon and FreeBSD Leftovers
BSD picks for today
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi and BSD Now
only 2 news ones
Linux Kernel: Konstantin Ryabitsev Restoring Content, Trademark Scam, Linux Virtual Appliance
Linux related picks
China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows [original]
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (islands) with China
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.
Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More
Steam and GamingOnLinux picks
DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines [original]
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.
Slow News Ahead [original]
holiday in the US
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]
It seems to have increased this month
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]
some bumps for GNU/Linux
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system