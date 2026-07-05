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Audiocasts/Shows: Linus Tech Tips, Linux Tech Segment, Linux Saloon, EasyOS YouTube Videos
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Tux Digital ☛ Reacting to Part 3 of Linus Tech Tips 2026 GNU/Linux Challenge
Linus Tech Tips is back with Part 2 of their 2026 GNU/Linux Challenge so of course I had to react to it. In this reaction video, I go through Linus’ latest GNU/Linux experiment and share my thoughts as someone who has been daily driving GNU/Linux for many years.
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 208 | News Flight Early Edition
The content discusses various topics in technology and Linux, such as hardware setups like the Warthunder Sim Rig, font management in Linux, and notable news like the retirement of the “Father of the Internet.” It also covers updates on Firefox, the Steam Machine launch, and Fedora governance changes, along with various resources and upcoming events.
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Linux Tech Segment - Vulnerabilities Galore – PSW #933 | SC Media
This week we have a technical segment based on the response to “Atomic Arch”, an updated open-source tool to help you catch malicious packages. In the security news: Exploitarium, A hot messy summer of vulnerabilities, AI Squatting, Linux LPE – no shortage of those, Fingerprinting Favicons, Windows 10 extended, Can Clothes Make You Invisible to Facial Recognition?, Fable and Mythos for All, Do we care about Quantum?, Execs have AI risk under control, Biological warefare in Spyware, The scripts in-scope for PCI, We don’t have privacy, but we may get age restrictions.
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube video Part-12 app finders
I created this video as a tribute to Roger Grider, 'radky' on the Old Puppy Forum. He created PupApps, PupControl and JWMdesk, for Puppy Linux, that formed the basis of EasyApps, EasySetup and EasyJWM in EasyOS. The first two are launched via the "apps" and "setup" icons on the desktop.
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube Part-13 Version Control
This video introduces Easy Version Control:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAM_7gAJvw8
You can take snapshots and rollback to any version or snapshot. You can also roll-forward.
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube Part-14 what is a session
Part-13 showed snapshots of a session and rollback. Part-14 is a technical description of what is meant by the word "session".