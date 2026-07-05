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Free and Open Source Software
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Oxigraph - graph database
Oxigraph is a graph database implementing the SPARQL standard. It’s designed to provide a compliant, safe, and fast graph database based on the RocksDB key-value store.
The software is written in Rust. It also provides a set of utility functions for reading, writing, and processing RDF files.
This is free and open source software.
BottleCRM - customer relationship management platform
BottleCRM is a customer relationship management platform built with Django REST Framework and SvelteKit.
It is designed for startups and small businesses, with modules for managing leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, cases, tasks, and invoices. The software combines a REST API backend with a modern web frontend, multi-tenant architecture, and support for self-hosted deployment.
This is free and open source software.
scroll - i3-compatible Wayland compositor forked from sway
scroll is an i3-compatible Wayland compositor forked from sway. It replaces traditional tiling layouts with a scrolling layout similar to PaperWM, niri, and hyprscroller, while retaining high compatibility with sway configuration files.
The compositor offers a workspace model where windows can extend beyond the visible viewport and be navigated with keyboard shortcuts, trackpad gestures, or mouse dragging. It also adds polished visual features, scripting support, overview modes, and layout behaviour designed for both landscape and portrait monitors.
This is free and open source software.
COSMIC Text - Rust library offering multi-line text handling
COSMIC Text is a Rust library offering multi-line text handling. It provides text shaping, layout, rendering, font discovery, font fallback, rasterization, and editing in a reusable abstraction.
The library supports advanced shaping, bidirectional text, ligatures, color emoji, wrapping, ellipsizing, text selection, and copy/paste. It is designed for projects that need robust text handling without pulling in a full graphical toolkit.
This is free and open source software.
Atomic CRM - customer relationship management system
Atomic CRM is a full-featured customer relationship management system built with React, shadcn-admin-kit, and Supabase.
It provides a code-driven foundation for teams that want to manage contacts, tasks, notes, deals, activity history, email capture, and access control while retaining full control over customization and deployment.
The software is designed as both a ready-to-use CRM and a toolkit for building a tailored customer management application. It supports contact organisation, task reminders, notes, deal pipelines, import/export, SSO, API integration, and extensive UI customization.
This is free and open source software.
gotui - modern Terminal User Interface (TUI) library
gotui is a modern Terminal User Interface (TUI) library for Go.
It’s a modernized and enhanced fork of termui built on top of tcell. The library is designed for building customizable terminal dashboards and applications with high-performance rendering, TrueColor support, flexible layouts, rich widgets, mouse input, and an application API for structured TUI programs.
This is free and open source software.
LoxiLB - cloud-native load balancer built around Go and eBPF
LoxiLB is a cloud-native load balancer built around Go and eBPF.
It is designed for Kubernetes, edge, telco, IoT, and hybrid-cloud deployments, offering high-performance Layer 4 load balancing together with Kubernetes service integration.
The software can be deployed in-cluster or externally, and it also works as a standalone load balancer. It supports Kubernetes LoadBalancer services, Ingress, Gateway API, kube-proxy replacement, egress, network policies, and telco-oriented protocols.
This is free and open source software.
Pinnacle - Wayland compositor built using Smithay
Pinnacle is a Wayland compositor built using Smithay.
Inspired by AwesomeWM, it offers dynamic tiling, tag-based window management, floating windows, Xwayland support, and extensive configuration through Lua or Rust.
This is free and open source software.
Just a Sample - modern audio sampler plugin
Just a Sample is a modern audio sampler plugin with a focus on simplicity, flexible playback, and an uncluttered user experience.
It is available for Linux as a VST3 plugin, and offers accurate waveform navigation, time stretching, pitch control, looping, recording, and built-in effects.
This is free and open source software.
XOWS - JavaScript/HTML based XMPP web client
XOWS is a JavaScript/HTML based XMPP web client that uses the WebSocket protocol.
It’s designed for self-hosting, providing a lightweight web chat client that can be served as ordinary web content. The application doesn’t need Docker, a database, or third-party JavaScript libraries.
This is free and open source software.
kube-vip - Kubernetes clusters with a virtual IP and load balancer
kube-vip provides Kubernetes clusters with a virtual IP and load balancer for both the control plane and Kubernetes Services of type LoadBalancer.
It is designed for highly available Kubernetes deployments on bare metal, edge, virtualised, and other environments where external load-balancing hardware or cloud services are not available.
This is free and open source software.
Apache HugeGraph - highly scalable graph database
Apache HugeGraph is a fast, highly scalable graph database designed for storing and querying billions of vertices and edges.
It offers OLTP graph processing, Gremlin and Cypher query support, a REST API, and flexible standalone or distributed deployment options.
This is free and open source software.
miracle-wm - hackable Wayland compositor
miracle-wm is a hackable Wayland compositor built on Mir.
It brings keyboard-driven tiling window management to Wayland, combining the efficiency of i3 and Sway with animations, extensibility, and a modern configuration system.
The compositor supports manual tiling, floating windows, multi-monitor setups, hot-reloadable configuration, and an i3/Sway-compatible IPC layer. Its WebAssembly plugin system lets users extend or override behaviour without modifying the compositor’s C++ code.
This is free and open source software.
dusk - dynamic window manager for X
dusk is a dynamic window manager for X that has its roots in dwm.
It uses workspaces instead of tags and aims to provide a complete, highly configurable dwm-like experience out of the box.
This is free and open source software.