Free and Open Source Software

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Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Internet Society

Connectivity Is a Lifeline in Venezuela’s Humanitarian Emergency

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026

database

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

  
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
All-Time Low for Windows in India [original]

  
This is part of a global trend

 
GNU/Linux at 5% in France, Independence Delivered Little by Little [original]

  
France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux

 
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

  
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.

 
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

  
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.


  
 


 
Windows Under 60% as Linux Hits a Yearly High: Full Breakdown

  
numbers for June 2026 put worldwide desktop market share for backdoored Windows at 56.61%

 
Android Leftovers

  
I transformed my Android phone after finding a file manager that saves me time

 
Everyone forgot about these 6 Linux desktops, but they might be better than what you use now

  
One of the first things you’ll notice when trying out Linux for the first time is the sheer number of options available for its desktop environments (DEs)

 
LankeOS – Linux distribution built from scratch

  
LankeOS is a Linux distribution built from scratch using Linux From Scratch (LFS)

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.3, Linux 6.18.38, Linux 6.12.95, Linux 6.6.144, Linux 6.1.177, Linux 5.15.211, and Linux 5.10.260

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.3 kernel

 
Statement on the Response to Last Week's DDoS Attacks [original]

  
Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate

 
Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub

  
Shelly 2.4.1.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with support for installing apps directly from the Flathub website, and other changes.

 
American Independence From Windows? GNU/Linux at 8%. [original]

  
Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%

 
First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

  
A first look at the Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS distribution on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer with 8GB RAM, featuring the Budgie desktop environment.

 
Windows Plunging to New Lows in Africa's Largest Nation [original]

  
Windows is getting out of Algeria, so that's a consolation prize

 
Moving Forward [original]

  
Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official

 
Free Software and Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and sharing

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and distros

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with R, Raku, and Golang

 
SFC Says Boycott GitHub (Microsoft), Grafana Labs and Licensing Rug-Pulls

  
Licensing / Legal leftovers

 
The Document Foundation on the Calendar and the Invoice, LibreOffice News

  
LibreOffice leftovers

 
Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)

  
Firefox and more

 
Colin Watson and Julian Andres Klode on Debian/Ubuntu Work

  
Two reports from DDs

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
OMG Ubuntu on Canonical/Ubuntu News: Rust Mania, Slop, and Snap 'Store'

  
bad trajectory

 
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site

  
Red Hat news

 
Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)

  
Fedora leftovers

 
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Weekly Review

  
some SUSE picks

 
KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More

  
desktop development

 
Games: 3D Printing, Discounts, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM

  
3 Valnet articles

 
Security in Linux and Security Leftovers

  
Security breaches and bugs

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google is finally fixing a confusing Android Auto connection roadblock

 
These 5 ancient Linux distros are still teaching modern users how systems actually work

  
There are lots of Linux distros to choose from

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Gamma Linux – ultra-light Linux distribution

  
Gamma Linux is an ultra-light Linux distribution designed to revive older computers and low-spec hardware

 
This Week in Plasma: Better Animations

  
This week Plasma 6.7 received a few more stabilization bug-fixes while attention turned towards the upcoming 6.8 release

 
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience?

  
What I would like to do today is show you what Android feels like - without being too Android

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features

  
NetworkManager 1.58 open-source network connection manager for Linux-based operating systems is now available for public testing as a major update with many new features and improvements.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
CalyxOS 7.2.2.0 Released

  
CalyxOS comes back

 
KDE and GNOME Leftovers

  
3 simple posts

 
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
BSD: EuroBSDCon and FreeBSD Leftovers

  
BSD picks for today

 
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"

  
gaming leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi and BSD Now

  
only 2 news ones

 
Linux Kernel: Konstantin Ryabitsev Restoring Content, Trademark Scam, Linux Virtual Appliance

  
Linux related picks

 
China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows [original]

  
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (islands) with China

 
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7

  
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.

 
Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More

  
Steam and GamingOnLinux picks

 
DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines [original]

  
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.

 
Slow News Ahead [original]

  
holiday in the US

 
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]

  
It seems to have increased this month

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life

  
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project

 
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor

  
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux

 
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]

  
some bumps for GNU/Linux

 
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

  
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering

  
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system