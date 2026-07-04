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Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub
Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.
Shelly 2.4.1.1 also improves support for AUR (Arch User Repository) packages by adding support for handling multiple package artifacts in AUR packages, as well as the ability to filter installed AUR packages by explicit versus dependency status.