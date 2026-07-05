news
Open Hardware/Modding: DockFrame, Purism, Killswitch
-
Henri Bergius ☛ Reticulum is interesting
It all started innocently enough: sometime last summer, I ran into the blog post Start your own Internet Resiliency Club on Hacker News.
…communicate with each other across a few kilometers without any centralized infrastructure using cheap, low-power, unlicensed LoRa radios and open source Meshtastic text messaging software.
-
It's FOSS ☛ HW Lab's DockFrame Heads to Crowd Supply With Swappable Tool Cards
The modular USB-C hub uses Framework's expansion standard, and its Tool Cards double as bench tools.
-
Purism ☛ Celebrating 250 Years of US Independence With $250 Off the Liberty Phone
Celebrate the 250th anniversary of USA independence with us with $250 off of the Liberty Phone today!
-
Hackaday ☛ Time Never Moves Slowly With This Clock
A clock is by its very nature a device for measuring time, and thus it moves forward at a constant rate. But how about in a theatrical setting, where time runs at the whim of the director? For the stage, a clock with more flexibility is required. To this endeavor [Playful Technology] has you covered, with a larger than life stage clock whose hands are independently controllable by DMX.
-
Hackaday ☛ Yesterday’s Technology, Re-engineered Today
There is of course a spectrum of people playing around with old computers. For some people, let’s call them “vintage computer enthusiasts”, half of the fun is in keeping the actual old hardware running. This group tends to know what teletype lubricant smells like, and how to tell which capacitors need replacing.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Wireless Fingerprint Authorization Device
The device is based on a WCH CH592F microcontroller, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity out of the box. This allows immurok to connect wirelessly to the machine of your choice, advertising itself as a standard Bluetooth HID keyboard device. Fingerprint-wise, scanning is done with an R559S capacitive sensor, which verifies the match locally so there’s no transmitting biometric data anywhere. On the computer side, Linux is setup to use a CLI/TUI app plus PAM integration to handle authorization for system logins and sudo in the terminal. On the Mac platform, it’s used with a menu bar app, with PAM integration for admin prompts. There’s also a separate helper path for using it with the lock screen.
-
Gabriel ☛ A Killswitch
When I first got my Nintendo Switch 2, the first thing I noticed I wasn’t much of a fan of was the ergonomics—holding it and trying to play with it in handheld mode felt weird. I guess my hands are used to the safe grip of a video game controller. So I did, like most people do when they first get one of these devices, look for a grip case.