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First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux
At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.
One important thing to mention is that Shelly is not a frontend or wrapper for Arch Linux’s pacman. Instead, it uses the libalpm library to provide you with an accurate and fast package management experience, which is why you’ll often see it with the name Shelly-ALPM.