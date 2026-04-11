First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.

PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.

Internet Society

Final Results of the 2026 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2026 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

LinuxGizmos.com

F&S M.2 AI Accelerator Uses NXP Ara-240 for Edge Inference Workloads

F&S Elektronik Systeme has introduced an M.2 AI accelerator based on the NXP Ara-240, designed to offload inference workloads from embedded systems. It targets edge applications requiring low-latency processing, including machine vision, multimodal inference, and real-time analytics.

RealSense ID Pro F500 Combines Depth Sensing and On-Device Biometrics

RealSense has introduced the RealSense ID Pro F500, a facial authentication module designed for access control, kiosks, and identity verification systems. The solution combines depth sensing, vision processing, and local computation to support secure biometric authentication without relying on cloud-based processing.

news

First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 11, 2026

Shelly-ALPM

At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.

One important thing to mention is that Shelly is not a frontend or wrapper for Arch Linux’s pacman. Instead, it uses the libalpm library to provide you with an accurate and fast package management experience, which is why you’ll often see it with the name Shelly-ALPM.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Framework is teasing a lot of Linux for its April 21st event
It features a few clear references to Linux
GIMP @ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026
The Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) is the annual meeting on Free and Open Source Software (FLOSS) for graphics
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.
Mass Layoffs at Red Hat This Week (Hundreds of Engineers Laid Off)
as reported by Techrights
KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner
KDE Frameworks 6.25 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Red Hat Layoffs "Affecting Over 400 Employees" This Week (Technical Staff) [original]
Suppressed by the media industry
 
Too Much LLM Slop About France and GNU/Linux [original]
In Google News, about half the 'articles' we see about France moving to GNU/Linux are mindless slopfarms
First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux
Meet Shelly, a new package management tool for Arch Linux that aims to be more intuitive and user-friendly than what’s already on the market.
today's leftovers
Server and BSD picks
Standards and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
RSS, Web Development and Firefox Web Browser
Web centric news
PostgreSQL: Several New Releases and News
PostgreSQL leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security leftovers
Openwashing by Linux Foundation for Outsourced (Spied on, Compromised) Computing
some promotional fluff
Debian Reproducible Builds in March 2026 and Position on Privacy-Killing Pseudo-Verification of "Age"
Debian leftovers
Linux-centric Devices, Open Hardware, and Mobile Gadgets
hardware leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Reviews
OpenSUSE updates
Slop in Kernel (Linux) and nftables
Linux leftovers (kernel)
EasyOS 7.2.4 and More EasyOS News/Developments
EasyOS leftovers
Red Hat, Fedora, and Qubes Leftovers
IBM stuff, slop hype as well
Ghostty in Ubuntu and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Security Features
Ubuntu picks
Little Snitch on GNU/Linux
Little Snitch spreading
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
This Week in GNOME and GitPulsar – a lightweight, GNOME-native Git GUI
GNOME picks
Akademy 2026 Call for Proposals, KDE in Graz
Planning ahead
Games: Humble Choice, Legendary, Godot, and More
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux
HowTo Geek (Valnet) Advocating Use of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
3 new articles
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance
4 articles
I switched to Ghostty and discovered Linux terminals could actually be fun
Recently, I decided to give other Linux terminal apps a try
Android Leftovers
Google Messages for Android rolls out Trash folder
PeaZip 11.0.0 Released with Improved Larger Archives Browsing
PeaZip, the free open-source file manager and archive utility, released new major 11.0.0 version few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Analyzing KDE Project Health With git!
I was reading the latest edition of Kevin Ottens’ excellent weekly web review and one particular article caught my eye
stillOS – Linux distribution
stillOS is a Linux distribution aimed at making desktop Linux easier for mainstream users
Season Of KDE 2026 Conclusion
Another year, another successful Season Of KDE for 20 contributors
Slimbook Executive report 13 - Reasonable, can be awesomer
Not only that, probably the worst part of the whole story is that this Linux-flavored system used to work superbly, until it didn't
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Two Months Until Community Party [original]
Today is the tenth of April, so we're exactly two months away from our community party
Next Week Dr. Richard Stallman Gives a Talk in University of Texas [original]
Talk in Austin, Texas
Red Hat Puff Pieces, Promotion of Slop and 'Clown Computing' (the Usual)
Red Hat in IBM clothing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
3 more links for today
Debian vs Ubuntu Server and Debian-based TrueNAS
Debian picks
Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
some standards too
Databases: SQLAlchemy 2 Coverage and IndexedDB for Search
Database stuff
Web Browsers/Web Servers: the Power of RSS and Mozilla Waking Up After Selling Out to Microsoft, Killing RSS Support, Pushing Slop Against Users' Will
Mozilla mostly
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux Devices, Open or Flexible Hardware, Going Back to Landlines
some hardware picks
"Ubuntu 26.04 will thrill gamer", Leadership Debate, and Media Mocks Ubuntu Over RAM Requirements
Canonical/Ubuntu news
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 4 and FEX 2604 Tagged
Games' development and more
KDE: Skrooge 26.4.0, Akademy 2026, and Testing org.kde.Platform Flatpak Built in CI
KDE picks
Kernel News and Graphics Coverage
Linux news
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Dr. Luis Falcon in Cybershow (about GNUHealth)
2 new episodes
Applications: Why GNU/Linux Works Better, LittleSnitch Targets GNU/Linux, Trying Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap
software news and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Patches, News, Analysis
Security leftovers
Openwashing and Scammers (Python Sells Out to Charlatans, Frauds, and Vicious, Shameless Plagiarists)
really naughty
Android Leftovers
Every Android phone is getting a free performance upgrade
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Tighter KDE Connect Integration
In my opinion, KDE Connect is one of the finest pieces of software KDE has ever produced
My top 5 Linux desktops of 2026 (so far) - and I've tried them all
I've spent decades testing nearly every Linux desktop
Can Garuda Linux Mokka Take Manjaro’s Arch-Based Crown?
Our reviewer looks at Garuda Linix and finds a rolling-release Arch derivative with eye-catching visuals, a friendly installer
I tried CuerdOS and this niche Debian distro is dramatically fast
CuerdOS is a lightning-fast Linux distro with an alternative approach to preinstalled software
Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server
Calibre 9.7 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for grouping results by any field in the annotations browser and other changes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
BSD, GNU/Linux, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and standards
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNU Projects: GNU Health Control Center 5.0.3 and Parted 3.7 Released
GNU Project news
Syndicator, RSS, and Web Browsers
Web related news
Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 25.10 (with Calamares Installer), Canonical Upselling Canonical, and How to "Stop Installing Ubuntu [Software] One at a Time"
Ubuntu leftovers
FreeBSD 14.4 on Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 Processors
BSD leftovers
Red Hat Summit 2026 and Red Hat Trying Hard to Sell Slop (to Help IBM Fake Novelty)
Red Hat leftovers
Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware Stories
projects and more
Security Leftovers
Security news
Openwashing: Anthropic Buys PR/Promotion (of Slop) From Apache Software Foundation and 'Linux' Foundation, PyTorch Foundation Likewise, Facebook Pretends Private Models Are 'Open'
Faking openness
Applications nvim-µwiki and macOS app Little Snitch is now available on Linux
a pair of new posts
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Desktop Environments: tiling window manager and XFCE tip
Wallen and more
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Why Windows Users Should Become GNU/Linux Gamers, and More
gaming leftovers
Android Leftovers
The latest Pixel update tackles Android 16's early stability woes
5 open-source projects that secretly power the world
However, even they lean on countless free and open-source projects that power the internet as we know it
I ditched Windows for SteamOS on my PC, and gaming is way better now
I'm reminded exactly why I love using SteamOS as my gaming-centric Linux installation
Stop believing these 4 myths about Linux—they're all outdated now
Linux has been popular with enthusiasts and enterprise users for decades
Why I returned to Enlightenment Linux after 30 years: Testing the new Elive beta
This Debian-based distro brings back the old-school desktop environment but shrugs off the boring UI
GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization
GStreamer 1.28.2 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with caching support for the nvcodec plugin to speed up initialization and many other changes.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
I evaluated RadioGoGo with CachyOS, an Arch-based distribution
This Linux distro will give your old Windows 10 PC a new lease on life
It's called MX Linux, and it has quickly become my favorite distro of all time
Ubuntu is still the only Linux distro I recommend to beginners—here are 3 reasons why
Are you thinking of switching to Linux? Have you struggled to pick a suitable distro
OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow
OpenShot 3.5.1 open-source video editor is now available for download with a built-in Optimize Preview workflow, multi-selection trimming improvements, enhanced ComfyUI tools, and more.
ShredOS – disk eraser operating system
ShredOS is a small bootable Linux distribution built specifically for secure disk erasure
Super Lite Linux – lightweight distribution
Super Lite Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution that aims to make lightweight systems more visually appealing to new users
New Issue of Linux Magazine, #306
with partial paywall
PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices
PipeWire 1.6.3 has been released today as the third maintenance update in the latest PipeWire 1.6 series of this open-source software for handling audio and video streams under Linux-based operating systems.
Android Leftovers
Google Photos On Android Just Got A Feature It's Needed For Years
Dynamic Music Pill brings lyrics to your GNOME desktop
A clutch of new features are available in Dynamic Music Pill
Relicensing versus license compatibility
Relicensing and license compatibility are two important aspects of how licensing works in the free software community
Introducing our Art Contest winner!
Now that voting for the Mageia 10 art competition has closed
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
ShrikeLinux – Arch-based Linux distribution
ShrikeLinux is an Arch-based distribution with a customised Xfce desktop and Nordic-inspired theming
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and Updates on Oxygen and Air
KDE development updates
Krita 5.3.1.1 Released (Android-only)
Krita 5.3.1.1 is an Android-only fix for 5.3.1. It is exactly the same as Krita 5.3.1
Fedora Linux 44 Beta Released with Linux 6.19, GNOME 50, and KDE Plasma 6.6
The Fedora Project released today the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 44 for public testing to give us a glimpse of the new features and report potential bugs.
Rofi and Wofi: Keyboard Launchers That Keep Your Hands on the Keys
Prefer to drive Linux from the home row
KDE Linux is the purest form of Plasma I've tested - but the install isn't for the meek
Linux distros present KDE Plasma with a version customized for that particular OS
Video: GNU/Linux, Office Suites, Slop, and More
recent videos
LWN is Promoting LLM Slop, Makes Excuses for "Age Verification" (Surveillance), Promotes Rust (Microsoft GitHub)
latest from LWN
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles