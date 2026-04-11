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PostgreSQL: Several New Releases and News
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PostgreSQL ☛ DBConvert Streams 2.0 released with PostgreSQL CDC and cross-database querying
DBConvert Streams 2.0 has been released, introducing a combined approach to PostgreSQL data migration, exploration, and real-time replication.
The tool supports log-based Change Data Capture (CDC) using PostgreSQL logical replication (WAL), allowing continuous data streaming between PostgreSQL and other systems without requiring Kafka or external pipeline infrastructure.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Autobase 2.7.0 released
This release brings a SQL editor directly into the Autobase console, along with automated index maintenance to keep your databases performing at their best without manual intervention.
See the full list of changes in the release notes
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PostgreSQL ☛ dotConnect for PostgreSQL 9.1: New Release
Devart rolled out the new version of dotConnect for PostgreSQL with EF Core 10, Hey Hi (AI) Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_datasentinel 1.0 released
pg_datasentinel - Observability extension for PostgreSQL
We are pleased to announce the first release of pg_datasentinel.