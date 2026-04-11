news
Programming Leftovers
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Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Registries and Pagination
Package registries return every version a package has ever published in a single response, with no way to ask for less. The API formats were designed ten to twenty years ago when packages had tens of versions, not thousands, and they haven’t changed even as the ecosystems grew by orders of magnitude around them.
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[Old] Fourmilab ☛ Welcome to Fourmilab
This site is developed and maintained by John Walker, founder of Autodesk, Inc. and co-author of AutoCAD. A variety of documents, images, software for various machines, and interactive Web resources are available here; click on entries in the frame to the left to display a table of contents for that topic. Items which span more than one category are listed in all.
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Qt ☛ Building C/C++ libraries for HarmonyOS with vcpkg
We're currently working on porting Qt to HarmonyOS. For our CI and developer machines, we need a number of third-party libraries built for HarmonyOS. Cross-compiling open-source C and C++ libraries for this platform has been a manual, error-prone process. Each library has its own build system, whether CMake, Autotools, or Meson. Each needs individual attention to produce correct binaries for the OHOS target. We have been maintaining a hand-written shell script that builds libraries one by one, with per-library workarounds for cross-compilation quirks.
With our vcpkg fork, that script is now a single command.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs modus-themes live stream today @ 14:00 Europe/Athens
At 14:00 Europe/Athens I will hold a live stream about Emacs. Specifically, I will work on my modus-themes package.
The idea is to write more tests and refine the relevant functions along the way.
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R / R-Script
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Rlang ☛ New R Package {bdlnm} Released on CRAN: Bayesian Distributed Lag Non-Linear Models in R via INLA
TL;DR: {bdlnm} brings Bayesian Distributed Lag Non-Linear Models (B-DLNMs) to R using INLA, allowing to model complex DLNMs, quantify uncertainty, and produce rich visualizations.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Geir Isene ☛ My Login Shell in Assembly
bare is an interactive shell written entirely in x86_64 Linux assembly.
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