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Programming Leftovers
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[Old] N Recursions ☛ Mutex tutorial and example
It began because of being asked to watch one of Yashwant Kanetkar's painfully boring video tutorials at my workplace. He explained every concurrency concept with an example, but for mutexes, he said "I leave it to you as an assignment". *groan*. To add to the difficulty, there weren't any decent tutorials on the internet either.
So one day when a lightbulb lit up in my head, I decided to create my own mutex example.
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Jim Nielsen ☛ Continuous, Continuous, Continuous
Making software is a continuous cycle of these interconnected stages: designing, coding, testing, integrating, releasing. But the lines between these stages are very blurry, and therefore the responsibilities of people on our teams will be too.
The question is: are our cycles for these stages — and the collaborative work of the people involved in them — measured in hours or weeks? Do we complete each of these stages multiple times a day, or once every few weeks?
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Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Git Diff Drivers
When I added a diff driver to git-pkgs, most of the work was already done. git-pkgs could parse 29 lockfile formats and extract dependency lists, so wiring that into git’s textconv mechanism was a small addition that turned git diff on a lockfile from 200 lines of resolver noise into a handful of dependency changes. That got me looking at what else people had built on top of git’s diff driver system, and at the 28 built-in drivers that git ships, none of which has made it into any forge or GUI client.
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Rlang ☛ Better Git diff with difftastic
I’m currently on a quest to better know and understand treesitter-based tooling for R. To make it short, treesitter is a tool for parsing code, for instance recognizing what is a function, an argument, a logical in a string of code. With tools built upon treesitter you can search, reformat, lint and fix, etc. your code. Exciting stuff, running locally and deterministically on your machine.
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Macworld ☛ Apple's Swift can be used to create Android apps
The recently released 6.3 version of Apple’s Swift programming language features the official release of the Swift SDK for Android, which means that developers can now use Swift to write Android applications.