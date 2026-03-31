It began because of being asked to watch one of Yashwant Kanetkar's painfully boring video tutorials at my workplace. He explained every concurrency concept with an example, but for mutexes, he said "I leave it to you as an assignment". *groan*. To add to the difficulty, there weren't any decent tutorials on the internet either.

So one day when a lightbulb lit up in my head, I decided to create my own mutex example.