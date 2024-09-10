Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
TechRepublic ☛ 6 Best Free Alternatives to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Word
If you're tired of paying for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office features you don't use, here are free alternatives to Word you can download and start using today.
Education
SoCal Linux Expo ☛ SCALE 22x is coming! | SCALE 22x
SCaLE 22x – the 22nd Annual Southern California Linux Expo – will take place on March 6-9, 2025 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA.
SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America. It is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area.
Licensing / Legal
-
Pete Brown ☛ I kind of think all software should cost money.
It just seems like we are at the point where, if we want functioning, sustainable software that isn’t horrible, we need to be asking what the plan is for financing it. Otherwise, it is nearly always going to end up heading somewhere we don’t like.
Open Data
Rlang ☛ Please Version Data
An important goal of our Win Vector LLC teaching offerings is to instill in engineers some familiarity with, and empathy for, how data is likely to be used for analytics and business. Having such engineers in your organization greatly increases the quality of the data later available to your analysts and data scientists. This in turn expands what is possible in prediction and forecasting, which can lead to significant revenue opportunities.
In the following, I’d like to illustrate a data issue that can squander such opportunities.
Rlang ☛ Exploratory Data Analysis: Economic Performance of ChinaChina’s GDP growth rate for the second quarter was both lower than expected and the previous quarter. In addition, the performance of the China Fund has been significantly worse over the past year.
