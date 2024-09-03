Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.

Python is a high-level, general-purpose, structured, powerful, open source programming language that’s used for a wide variety of programming tasks. Python is a versatile language. It’s frequently used as a scripting language for web applications, embedded in software products, as well as artificial intelligence and system administration tasks. It’s both simple and powerful, perfectly suited for beginners and professional programmers alike.

There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.