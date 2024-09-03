Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.

Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Labs page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.

Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support

Still powered by a Liqurix-flavored Linux 6.9 kernel, Nitrux 3.6.1 looks like a small release that mainly adds support for additional languages, including Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, Kurdish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Turkish, Catalan, Tatar Crimean, Czech, Welsh, Danish, Greek Modern, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, Irish Gaelic, and Hindi.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options

Armbian 24.8 comes three months after Armbian 24.5 and introduces enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades, smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration for KDE Plasma and GNOME images, and full support for the BigTreeTech CB1 IO board for your 3D printing projects.

Internet Society

Beginning a New Role as President and CEO

A traumatic experience caused a young man to understand the stark gender inequality in his home country, so he turned to the Internet to educate himself about gender equality and social justice. Inspired to take action, he founded a nonprofit at age 16 to empower young people to advocate for gender equality and work for an inclusive and accessible Internet for everyone. He joined the Internet Society Youth Ambassador Program to further develop his skills, and today, his nonprofit has served close to 6,000 young people and is building digital literacy in his country and beyond. For him, the Internet is a powerful tool for social change.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 03, 2024

Application Servers

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project

  
This is as short a series as one can be

 
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."

  
3 items about Debian for today

 
Linux 6.11-rc6

  
Things look pretty normal

 
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements

  
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.

 
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.

 
Free and open source software and other market failures

  
Understanding the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement has, since its beginning, implied crossing many disciplinary boundaries

 
Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

  
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades

 
Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support

  
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, immutable, and systemd-free distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.

 
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

  
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11

 
DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

  
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux

 
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released

  
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements


  
 


 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
3 stories of Windows TCO

 
5 Things to Consider Before Picking Your First Linux Distro

  
Linux comes in all shapes and sizes—which we call distros

 
Calligra 4.0.1

  
Calligra 4.0.1 is out. This small releases mostly contains fixes for distributions issues and updated translations

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for this morning

 
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features

  
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more

 
Why Is It Called a Terminal "Emulator"?

  
Once you start to dabble with Linux, you’ll encounter the phrase “terminal emulator” over and over again

 
These Were Infuriating Things About Linux, Now They're No Longer Issues

  
I've used Linux extensively for around 15 years

 
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like macOS?

  
I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS

 
Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG

  
GamingOnLinux's latest 8

 
Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter

  
Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python

 
July and August in KDE PIM

  
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team

 
Self Hosting IRC: What are Your Options?

  
Looking to host your own IRC? Here are the options you can explore

 
OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

  
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture

 
Valve Steam Deck as a stepping stone to the Linux desktop

  
This Linux-powered handheld gaming console is great for gamers and is a gateway to Linux desktop users.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
many links, many topics

 
Debian Day South Africa and Sparky Report (Poland)

  
2 Debian stories

 
Open Hardware: Arduino, Banana Pi and More

  
4 stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
The Best Android Apps of September 2024

 
Slowroll Updates Boost Stability, Enhance Performance

  
As Slowroll continues its journey, the latest updates released on August 30 and Sept. 2 have brought a slew of maintenance packages that enhance systems

 
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September

  
After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024

  
The 203rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 1st, 2024.

 
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.4 Release Notes

  
RELIANOID 7.4  is out

 
Games: Elder Scrolls Online, EmuDeck, Halls of Torment, Steam Deck, and More

  
8 latest stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in Berlin Zoo [original]

  
Meng Meng once again was pregnant and not just with one but two (another set of twins)

 
RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features

  
RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Review: Vanilla OS 2

  
I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
and some coding

 
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
Some hardware news picks

 
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE -RC2 Released

  
The second Release Candidate build for the FreeBSD 13.4 release cycle is now available

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Recentt Videos About GNU/Linux

  
From Invidious

 
Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options

  
The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of Armbian 24.8 (codename Yelt) as the latest stable release of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
ComputerWeekly Puff Pieces for the Linux Foundation, Including Fluff and Hype for the Great "AI" Scam

  
shallow and likely paid for

 
today's howtos

  
from the past few days

 
Security: Arch Linux, Windows TCO, CISA

  
some stories with Linux focus

 
These 5 Linux Commands Make Reading Large Files Easier

  
If you need to find information inside very large text files, Linux provides all the tools you need, straight out of the box. You can also use them on live text streams

 
Debian Development reports and Zyxel GS1900 firmware source dump

  
Some Debian Developers' posts

 
Steam, Free Games, and GNU/Linux Gaming

  
a handful of recent stories

 
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

  
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.

 
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

  
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.

 
What Is Budgie on Linux and Should You Use It?

  
The Linux desktop is a more fluid concept than it is with Windows or macOS

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu links

 
Open Hardware: Pimoroni, ATtinyBoy, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Chromium and Servo Update

  
Some WWW picks

 
Windows Gamers Should Try Out This Gaming-Focused Linux OS

  
What if your operating system was as exciting as your games

 
GNOME 47: Best New Features

  
Learn about the greatest new features of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment.

 
You May Not Want to Switch to Linux for These Reasons

  
Before you say anything—Linux is great

 
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud

  
2 new episodes

 
The most popular Linux distributions suitable for beginners

  
Welcome to Linux

 
Improvements and Fixes: EasyOS and More

  
GNU/Linux and Web

 
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release

 
wayland-protocols 1.37

  
wayland-protocols 1.37 is now available

 
Software: TaskWarrior, Simplex.Chat, Wireshark

  
Some software picks

 
today's howtos

  
3 howtos for now

 
Folks Getting Ready for Akademy 2024

  
Some developers' posts

 
Security and Windows TCO Exemplified

  
only 3 for now

 
Why I've Gone All In on Fedora Silverblue

  
Like most Linux distributions, Fedora Linux comes in many different variants

 
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More

  
Raspberry Pi news

 
KDE Plasma 6 upgrade for stable Gentoo Linux

  
Exciting news for stable Gentoo users: It’s time for the upgrade to the new “megaversion” of the KDE community desktop environment

 
Back To School With Linux

  
In a lot of education venues, having a computer isn't an option anymore. It's a requirement. So, let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education

 
PCLinuxOS Magazine, Screenshots, and More

  
a few picks from the new issue

 
Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes

  
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.7 as a new ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
This Week in GNOME: #163 Public Transit

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 23 to August 30

 
This week in Plasma: inhibiting inhibitions and more!

  
This is a big one, folks. Plasma 6.2’s soft feature freeze is now in effect, which means the last few features have just been merged

 
Back To School With Linux

  
let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education.

 
Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging

  
Immich 1.113, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out new folder views, tags, and enhanced mobile sync capabilities

 
Forget Proton: These 10 Awesome Games Run Natively on Linux

  
You don't need to use compatibility tools like Proton to play games on Linux

 
System76 Darter Pro Linux laptop review

  
The System76 Darter Pro is a sleek and customizable Linux Laptop tailored for developers and power users

 
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

  
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.

 
I've tested dozens of operating systems. Fedora 40 beta is the fastest I've tried

  
Fedora's latest release is as fast as it is efficient and includes a handful of useful features

 
New Month, New Milestone [original]

  
'the 5%'

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles