Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.
Python is a high-level, general-purpose, structured, powerful, open source programming language that’s used for a wide variety of programming tasks. Python is a versatile language. It’s frequently used as a scripting language for web applications, embedded in software products, as well as artificial intelligence and system administration tasks. It’s both simple and powerful, perfectly suited for beginners and professional programmers alike.
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
NoteSH - terminal-based sticky notes app - LinuxLinks
NoteSH is a note-taking app that simulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery.
The vast majority of sticky notes apps we’ve previously explored sport a graphical user interface. NoteSH is different. This Python-based open source tool is designed to run from the terminal.
PrimeNote - note-taking tool - LinuxLinks
PrimeNote is billed as a clever and highly adaptable note-editing tool.
Its functionality allows for swift editing, storage, organization, and backup of an unlimited number of notes. With PrimeNote, users can take advantage of advanced text operations and an extensive range of modes encompassing text and image processing, as well as a built-in terminal emulator and Vim integration for advanced users.
This is free and open source software.
ffead-cpp - web framework, application framework - LinuxLinks
ffead-cpp is a web-framework, application framework, utilities all bundled into one. It also provides an embedded HTTP/Web-Socket compliant high-performance server core. It is a collection of modules all geared towards performing individual roles which together form the cohesive back-bone of ffead-cpp.
It provides a very simple to use and maintain web-framework library with advanced features like Reflection, Dependency Injection (IOC), Inbuilt REST/SOAP support, Security/Authentication features. Moreover implementation for interfacing to caching tools like Memcached/Redis are provided in-built. Database integration/ORM framework (SDORM) solves all major issues with respect to interfacing with SQL/No-SQL database alike.