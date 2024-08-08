posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



Quoting: Hyprland 0.42 Is a Milestone Release, Here’s Why —

Hyprland, the innovative Wayland compositor known for its high customization capabilities and performance-driven design tailored for a seamless and pleasant Linux desktop experience, has announced a groundbreaking update with its latest version, 0.42. Here’s what it’s all about.

In a bold move, Hyprland has eliminated the dependency on wlroots, a commonly used library in developing Wayland compositors that provides standard functionalities such as handling outputs and inputs.

By developing its components in-house, Hyprland aims to offer users a unique and efficient experience, differentiating itself from other compositors that rely on wlroots.