Mozilla: quirky history of internet lingo and schoolwork with Firefox’s PDF editor
-
Mozilla ☛ Browsers, cookies and surfing the web: The quirky history of internet lingo
The internet is ubiquitous: on our desks, in our pockets, even in the air around us, as radio waves transmit between devices so we can be online on the move. It’s a sprawling web of interconnectivity, linking people and gadgets around the world. When computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee wrote his first proposal for a hypertext project called WorldWideWeb in 1989, there’s no way he could have known the impact his invention would have on billions of people across the globe, which he confirmed in a 2014 Reddit AMA.
-
Mozilla ☛ Streamline your schoolwork with Firefox’s PDF editor
As a student pursuing a master’s degree, I’ve spent too much time searching for PDF editors to fill out forms, take notes and complete projects. I discovered Firefox’s built-in PDF editor while interning at Mozilla as a corporate communications intern. No more giving out my email address or downloading dubious software, which often risks data. The built-in PDF tool on Firefox is a secure, efficient solution that saves me time. Here’s how it has made my academic life easier.