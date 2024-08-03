Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) Fellowship for Maintainers and Some Openwashing
Funding
LWN ☛ Sovereign Tech Fund introduces fellowship pilot program
The Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) has announced a fellowship program to support "
the dedicated individuals who keep our digital infrastructure running": [...]
Introducing the Fellowship for Maintainers | Sovereign Tech Fund
Over the past two years, STF has successfully contracted over 40 FOSS projects, enhancing their technical sustainability through targeted milestones. However, the activities of maintainers, who often work on multiple FOSS projects, are hard to quantify for funding applications, as the demands and challenges vary and can change quickly. This is where the fellowship for maintainers comes into play.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Strategic shift: Snowflake co-founder Benoit Dageville on embracing open standards with open-source Polaris
Snowflake Inc. is navigating a pivotal shift in the data landscape with its ambitious move to evolve the Snowflake Data Platform into an Hey Hi (AI) data cloud. The company’s strategic dilemma has centered on balancing solutions integration with the adoption of open standards.
CNX Software ☛ The Open Home Foundation adds HACS, microWakeWord, and Music Assistant open-source projects
HACS, microWakeWord, and Music Assistant projects have been added to the Open Home Foundation launched a few months ago to manage open-source projects related to Home Assistant and Smart Home applications in general separating them from Nabu Casa’s commercial activities. Operating under a non-profit organization’s umbrella will make sure the projects will live on even if Nabu Casa is bought out or goes out of business.
Silicon Angle ☛ Open-source startup FOSSA acquires developer tool community StackShare
FOSSA Inc., an open-source compliance and security platform, today announced it has acquired the developer tool community platform StackShare for an undisclosed amount, bringing on board 1.5 million registered users.
