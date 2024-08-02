Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Ptyxis has arrived in Fedora 40 thanks to my Red Bait colleague Nieves Montero Fernandez. You can sudo dnf install ptyxis to get it.

Discussions are ongoing to make Ptyxis the default terminal for Fedora Workstation (and Silverblue) though it has already been approved by FESCo. One benefit of this is that we can finally remove the downstream patches to gnome-terminal and return it to a more upstream experience.