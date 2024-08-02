Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Ptyxis in Fedora 40
Ptyxis has arrived in Fedora 40 thanks to my Red Bait colleague Nieves Montero Fernandez. You can
sudo dnf install ptyxisto get it.
Discussions are ongoing to make Ptyxis the default terminal for Fedora Workstation (and Silverblue) though it has already been approved by FESCo. One benefit of this is that we can finally remove the downstream patches to
gnome-terminaland return it to a more upstream experience.
Red Hat ☛ Easily expanding Red Bait OpenShift clusters
Adding nodes to Red Hat OpenShift clusters on-premises is a laborious and sometimes complex endeavor. With various methods available, each with different levels of automation, users often find themselves navigating through complex and even unsupported solutions, leading to a less-than-ideal user experience.
A new feature is now available as a Developer Preview in OpenShift 4.16, that makes cluster expansions faster, simpler, and more user-friendly than ever before.
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify Kubernetes management at scale with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management
With Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management version 2.11, in addition to already supporting management across Red Hat OpenShift, Amazon EKS, Microsoft AKS, IBM IKS and Google GKE, we now include an expanded support matrix, including support for all distributions in the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program. No matter the size or complexity of your fleet, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management truly offers a unified management experience. This means reduced operational overhead by consolidating existing tooling into one, enhanced consistency across varied environments, and improved governance – all from a centralized management portal.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation for developers and data scientists
If you develop applications with a cloud-first mindset, you probably use (or plan to use) object storage with the S3 API from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Even if you do not use AWS, all large and smaller public cloud providers offer object storage compatible with the S3 API.
If you plan to work with artificial intelligence (AI), most Hey Hi (AI) tools require S3 storage to store data from models, training, and tuning, besides the raw data on which Hey Hi (AI) models make inferences and the results of such inferences.
But, if you have to work on premises, or have to create applications which must work both on premises and on cloud, you require something that provides an S3-compatible API outside of cloud providers.