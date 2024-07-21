today's leftovers
Instructionals/Technical
The New Stack ☛ Cachet: The Open Source Status Page System for Tracking Servers
Do you manage a large number of servers and/or desktops and have been looking for a way to keep track
CubicleNate ☛ NFS and FS-Cache | Faster Performance with Distributed Storage
I make a lot of digital things and I don’t like deleting items or just putting things in “cold storage” for me to forget about or lose access.
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Fedora Infra musings for the third week of july
Another week has raced by (time flies when you’re having fun?). flock to fedora is coming up really fast now. It’s Aug 7th to 10th in Rochester, NY. Looking forward to meeting up with everyone there and having some great discussions. I have a talk (which I still need to write up) on matrix, which should be fun and then a Infrastructure and Release Engineering hackfest which I need to work on organizing a bit more. Look for more info on discussion.
SparkFun
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-07-19 [Older] Ohm My Goodness, We're Booked Solid
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-07-12 [Older] Take Your Projects to New Heights with SparkFun RTK EVK
LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Native Language Projects – TDF’s Annual Report 2023
By helping to translate and market LibreOffice around the world, native language projects bring enthusiasm and passion to the global community. Here’s what they did in 2023… (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
