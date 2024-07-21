today's leftovers

Another week has raced by (time flies when you’re having fun?). flock to fedora is coming up really fast now. It’s Aug 7th to 10th in Rochester, NY. Looking forward to meeting up with everyone there and having some great discussions. I have a talk (which I still need to write up) on matrix, which should be fun and then a Infrastructure and Release Engineering hackfest which I need to work on organizing a bit more. Look for more info on discussion.