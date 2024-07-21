GSOC: Accident Week!

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9

KaOS Linux 2024.07 is here about two months after the KaOS Linux 2024.05 release and features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, which is a substantial update from the KDE Plasma 6.0 series.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6

The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.

Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.

Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.

OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port

Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.

(Updated) Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

Internet Society

Global Tech Outage Demonstrates Need for Resiliency in Software Systems

Today, 19 July, the world has been hit by a tech outage causing global economic and social disruption of the worst kind. Hospitals had to cancel operations, payment systems failed, government services stopped functioning, and newsrooms went dark.  

Encryption is a Preventative Tool that Protects Children

Encryption’s role in our lives and its impact on the safety of children online is a significant issue.

news

GSOC: Accident Week!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2024

Midterm Evaluation

Quoting: GSOC: Accident Week! | Soumya's Web —

Yes, that’s right. The title just goes perfectly, with these long weeks! From Week 3 to Week 7!

So, first a small back story on the title. On 25th June, my semester exam ended. I was returning to my hometown, and on my way, I got into a bike accident. My right hand got bruised onto the road. Luckily, it didn’t break. But, the sheer pain was enough to make me cry. It was feeling, as if, someone is constantly burning my hand. I also got injuries in my leg and chest. Went to the doctor, a day after, because I wasn’t able to get up at all! And a complete bed rest for 2 weeks! And guess what, everything good after that? No!!!! My mentor, Scarlett mam, faced a road accident. And this time, she got her arm broken. She had her surgery yesterday. To every readers of this blog, please pray for her speedy recovery.

Now, let’s come to the work part. Most of the things done in these weeks are behind the back, and into the backends. Like, improving the metadata of snap listings and expanding the snapd-glib API to include all available links provided by snapd, as well as exposing previously inaccessible URLs via the API for discover. The work on the snap_kcm, which is meant to manage the permissions of Snaps in KDE, has started. The backend already exposes all the connections, a snap has. There are some PRs that are already existing, for everyone to checkout.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
Best Free and Open Source Software
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
Lots of chaos
KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9
The development team behind the independent KaOS Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of download of the KaOS Linux 2024.07 ISO snapshot for July 2024.
Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability
The Fedora-based Nobara Linux 40 rolls out with extensive updates
 
Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering
Rspamd 3.9 advanced spam filtering system introduces a new GPT module
siduction – desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system
siduction is a desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system based on the ‘unstable’ branch of Debian
GSOC: Accident Week!
Yes, that’s right. The title just goes perfectly, with these long weeks! From Week 3 to Week 7!
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Perl Programming
Latest from blogs.perl.org
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
Security Leftovers
lots from CISA, too
today's howtos
mostly older ones
Audiocasts/Shows: New Episodes and Many New Videos
mostly Invidious
Qubes OS 4.2.2 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.2
Release Notes: RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.3
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition (CE) version 7.3
Crypto community reacts to Windows-CrowdStrike outage as blockchains unaffected
Many crypto community members noted that blockchains’ decentralized nature allowed them to continue running despite widespread outages across the global economy.
Users of Bay Area-based Mac, Linux fire off memes during Microsoft outage
Some users of the less popular operating systems in the tech world are using Friday’s IT blunder to dunk on Windows and Microsoft
Kerala Government undeterred by Microsoft outage, thanks to Ubuntu
At a time when various sectors all over the world were affected by the Microsoft outage, the Kerala Government activities remained unaffected, thanks to Ubuntu, the free software.
Time For Change: 5 Alternative OS to Escape Windows
Following recent major issues with Windows, which caused many businesses around the world to shut down, people are starting to look for alternative operating systems
today's leftovers
Security, GNU, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff and work
Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu-related links
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Kernel: OOM, Graphics, and More
Some kernel level stuff
Software: Geopard, Kubernetes, and Odoo
4 stories
Open Hardware: Amiga, Librem, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
7 stories for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related links
today's howtos
first batch for today
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 has a hidden screen saver that's out of this world
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support
Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben
Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Programming Leftovers
half of these about R
today's leftovers
SQLite, GNU/Linux, and Red Hat
4 reasons why it doesn't matter it's still not the year of Linux on desktop
The Linux community is tech-savvy and the OS already powers much of the world's infrastructure, making it a solid choice for those willing to learn
This Week in GNOME: #157 GUADEC 2024
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 12 to July 19
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
My new test station for graphic pen tablet on Linux
Okay, I know: the photo may not make you dream: but this is my first test bench dedicated to Linux graphics tablets, and it's a big change for me
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Slackware: Java and Chromium Updates
Some newer versions
Debian: Gunnar Wolf, Enrico Zini, New Developers and Maintainers
Debian picks
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More
half a dozen hardware-themed stories
Games: Just Crow Things, Humble Bundle, and Lots More
Latest GamingOnLinux articles, about 10 regarding games
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) vs Microsoft
3 more reports - ongoing story developing
BSD Leftovers
OpenBSD, BSDCan, and More
today's leftovers
Red Hat fluff and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Programming/Development Leftovers
KDE, Mozilla, and more
Android Leftovers
Why does Android Auto have new icons
Mini review – Maintain focused productivity with Blanket for Linux
Many applications available for Linux only focus on just one or at most a limited number of related simple tasks
Windows TCO: Microsoft Causes Chaos, Even Kills People (Again)
Major incidents again
Android Leftovers
Check out how many business still run old Android versions
Nvidia News
leftovers regarding Nvidia
Immich Introduces Licensing in the Latest Update
Immich 1.109 now features 'My Immich' URL forwarder & license purchases to support future development
OBS Studio 30.2 Adds Linux NVENC Encoding, Hybrid MP4 Support
OBS Studio, the open-source leader in cross-platform screen-casting and streaming software
today's howtos
many howtos
Pulsar 1.119 Code Editor Brings Refined Tools and Fixes
Pulsar 1.119, a free & open-source cross-platform code editor
GNOME’s New Video Player is Now Available on Flathub
Were you excited by news GNOME plans to replace the Totem media player in its core software set with a new, modern, and actively maintained app called Showtime
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Top 7 Open Source CAD Software & AutoCAD Alternatives
The open source ecosystem is quite large and reaches many aspects of modern daily life
OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port
The OrangePi 5 Max supports multiple operating systems, including OrangePi OS (Droid, Arch, OH), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.10, Linux 6.6.41, Linux 6.1.100, Linux 5.15.163, Linux 5.10.222, Linux 5.4.280, and Linux 4.19.318
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.10 kernel
Peter de Schrijver RIP
The sad news that Peter de Schrijver has passed away has just reached us
Largely Open Source GitLab Is Evidently for Sale and Datadog Is Interested
People close to GitLab have told Reuters that the DevOps pipeline service is looking for a buyer and that cloud monitoring company Datadog is expressing an interest
Our Gemini Capsule is Turning Two [original]
Many people actually use Gemini, some participate in it by creating their own capsule (or capsules)
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles