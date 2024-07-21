Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2024,

Expansion capabilities are further enhanced by an FPC connector providing a PCIe 2.0 one-lane signal. This supports the expansion of SSDs, SATA, 2.5G Ethernet ports, and other devices, although an additional expansion board or HAT is required, as mentioned in the product brief.

As with most recent SBCs, this new Radxa product operates on 5V via USB Type-C and is compatible with Radxa OS and Android.