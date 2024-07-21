Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
Expansion capabilities are further enhanced by an FPC connector providing a PCIe 2.0 one-lane signal. This supports the expansion of SSDs, SATA, 2.5G Ethernet ports, and other devices, although an additional expansion board or HAT is required, as mentioned in the product brief.
As with most recent SBCs, this new Radxa product operates on 5V via USB Type-C and is compatible with Radxa OS and Android.
Another One:
Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6
The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.
Similar to the recently covered ROCK 2A, the ROCK 2F is built around the Rockchip RK3528A. This configuration includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM Mali-450 GPU, paired with LPDDR4 RAM. It offers flexible storage options, with provisions for an optional onboard eMMC module or a microSD card slot.