RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 OS.
The New Stack ☛ How to Migrate CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux
The former CentOS 7 GNU/Linux distribution is dead. It was a fun ride but it’s over.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install OpenOffice on Ubuntu 24.04
OpenOffice is a free, open-source office software suite that offers a complete range of tools for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, and databases. It serves as a powerful alternative to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office, making it an excellent choice for both personal and professional use.
Remy Van Elst ☛ Self-signed Root CA in Kubernetes with k3s, cert-manager and traefik. Bonus howto on regular certificates
Now that I'm learning Kubernetes for a few weeks, I'm finally at the point where I was 20 years ago with regular boring old tech [...]
Remy Van Elst ☛ nameConstraints on your Self Signed Root CA in Kubernetes with cert-manager
If the key is stolen, it can be used to create trusted certificates for everything. Luckally there is something we can do, using `nameConstraints` to limit the scope of the Root Certificate to, in our case, a single domain (`k3s.homelab.mydomain.org`). This means that if your key would be compromised, it would only be able to issue certificates for anything under that domain, not your bank for example.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Set Up Motion Detection Webcam in Ubuntu
Motion is a powerful program that can turn your webcam to a motion detection tool. Learn how to install and configure Motion for Ubuntu today.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Getting Started to Use GNOME Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you in a simple way how to install, remove and configure GNOME Shell Extensions (GSEs) on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We present you here both ways of managing them by Firefox web browser as well as by Extension Manager so you can find which one easier for you. We also give you some recommended extensions such as Clipboard History below so you can practice. Now let's start reading!
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Boot RHEL 9 Into Rescue Mode
In this guide, we will explain how to boot RHEL 9 into rescue mode. RHEL 9 is also known as Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9. Rescue mode is a minimal GNU/Linux environment independent of your main system.
It's FOSS ☛ How I Set Up Raspberry Pi for My 3 Year Old Kid
You are never too young to learn
Cult Of Mac ☛ How to run Linux and Windows on iPhone and iPad
With the recently-released PC emulator UTM SE, you can now emulate Windows on iPad directly. You can revisit old PC games, just like how you can use Delta to play old Nintendo games. You can also install Mac OS 9 or Linux. With Ubuntu, Debian or other versions of Linux, you can run all kinds of open-source software for getting real work or programming projects done.
But bad news: You can’t use it to run macOS Sonoma on your iPad. There’s some confusion about this, but unfortunately the long-held dream of turning your iPad into a Mac will have to wait for another day.