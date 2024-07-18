A new Windows alternative could launch on PCs later this year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



After a rough few years in the U.S., Huawei has turned to developing its own operating system for PCs — and it may finally be arriving later this year.

HarmonyOS, as it’s called, has already been in use on smart devices like Huawei wearables and smartphones, but now a version of it may finally land on PCs in the form of HarmonyOS Next.

The rumor comes from a post on X that implies HarmonyOS Next may be launching later this year based on some imagery on Huawei’s developer website. The images show some different interfaces, including a Mac-like dock and widgets.

