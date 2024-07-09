Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Pro Publica ☛ Cyber Safety Board Never Probed Causes of SolarWinds Breach
After Russian intelligence launched one of the most devastating cyber espionage attacks in history against U.S. government agencies, the Biden administration set up a new board and tasked it to figure out what happened — and tell the public.
State hackers had infiltrated SolarWinds, an American software company that serves the U.S. government and thousands of American companies. The intruders used malicious code and a flaw in a Microsoft product to steal intelligence from the National Nuclear Security Administration, National Institutes of Health and the Treasury Department in what Microsoft President Brad Smith called “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen.”
-
CBC ☛ Ticketmaster says customers' credit card information affected by data breach
That came after a hacking group called ShinyHunters claimed it had stolen user data of more than 500 million Ticketmaster customers and demanded a ransom of $500,000 US ($680,000 Cdn), according to media reports.
It is not clear whether the two breaches are connected.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ RansomHub publishes stolen Florida Health Department data after ransom deadline passes
The ransomware attack, described by Governor Ron DeSantis as a “cyber incident,” struck the department on July 2 and caused disruptions to vital services, including the recording of births, deaths, divorces, marriages and apostilles. According to local media, the attack particularly disrupted service at funeral homes, with providers forced to revert to manually completing death certificates by hand.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Outdated NHS Systems A Target, Millions At Risk
Professor Ciaran Martin, the founding CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), shared his concerns in an interview with the BBC. “I was horrified, but not completely surprised. Ransomware attacks on healthcare are a major global problem,” Prof. Martin stated.
Despite NHS England’s investment of £338 million over the past seven years to enhance cybersecurity resilience, Prof. Martin’s warnings suggest that more urgent and extensive actions are necessary to protect the NHS from future threats.
-
South Africa ☛ South African pathology labs down after ransomware attack
South Africa's National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is recovering from a ransomware attack that disrupted diagnostic systems and deleted backups, causing delays in lab testing across public health facilities.
The attack on June 22 targeted vulnerabilities in NHLS's infrastructure, rendering lab test results and patient information inaccessible. Although all laboratories are now fully functional and processing clinical samples, physicians cannot access test results via the online portal.