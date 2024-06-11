Berry Linux – live distribution based on Fedora

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024



Berry Linux is a lightweight Live CD Linux distribution that has English and Japanese support. Berry Linux is based on Fedora and Chrome OS.

The distribution is mainly used as a Live CD, but it can also be installed to a live USB drive. Berry Linux can be used to try out and showcase Linux for educational purposes, or as a rescue system, without the need to make changes to a hard disk.