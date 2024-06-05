Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” to Reach End of Life on July 11th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 05, 2024



Dubbed by Canonical as the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th, 2023, featuring the GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series.

But, since it’s an interim release, Ubuntu 23.10 is only supported for nine months with software and security updates. After its end of life on July 11th, 2024, Canonical will no longer push software and security updates to Ubuntu 23.10 users.

