GNU/Linux Leftovers
ZDNet ☛ 5 ways to save your backdoored Windows 10 PC in 2025 - and most are free [Ed: SJVN suggests GNU/Linux too, but there is no such thing as "Windows 10 PC", it is just a PC (saddled with the OEM's back door deal). SJVN makes it sound like one misuses the PC by removing Windows from it; akin to Apple's and Gulag's "sideloading" narrative.]
As many as 240 million backdoored Windows 10 PCs can't be upgraded to backdoored Windows 11. What's a user to do? You have five viable alternatives to trashing your machine.
Linux Journal ☛ How Linux-Based Firmware Boosts Performance in Routers and Networking Equipment
In the ever-evolving landscape of networking technology, routers and other networking equipment form the backbone of our connected world. The firmware running on these devices is crucial to their performance, security, and functionality. Recently, Linux-based firmware has emerged as a powerful alternative, offering enhanced control, customization, and stability. This article delves into the significance of Linux-based firmware in routers and networking equipment, exploring its benefits, implementation, challenges, and future trends.
Happy Pride! Have Some Updates!
This month we have some surprise updates for OS 7, including new releases of GNOME apps and a big update for Mail. Plus Wayland is here, there’s a new way to manage Drivers, and we’re shipping Flathub by default! And don’t forget Platform 8 is now ready for developers. Read ahead for all of the details of the work we accomplished during the month of May.
Updated Flatpak apps for OS 7
Thanks to Flatpak, OS 7 continues to receive updates for several apps, including the GNOME apps that we ship with elementary OS. Web 46 brings a new flatter design and tons of bug fixes. Document Viewer gets the latest bug fixes while Archive Manager now uses GTK 4.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.09: Docker Course, Ansible Dry Run, System Resource History and More
The Docker course is here. Well, almost. And we have a forum now.
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ SparkyLinux New mirror in India
There is a new package and ISO mirror available for Sparkers: – India IN1 This mirror is provided by the Astian, Inc.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family