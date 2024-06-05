GNU/Linux Leftovers

The AI Kit includes the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ pre-assembled with a Hailo AI module, which boasts a remarkable 13 tera-operations per second inferencing capability. This setup not only facilitates efficient AI processing but also ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU is available for other computing tasks. The integration leverages a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps, ensuring that data flows smoothly and quickly between the Hailo module and the Raspberry Pi 5.

The MYC-J7A100T features the XC7A100T-2FGG484I FPGA chip, which comes equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, 32MB of QSPI FLASH, and 32KB of EEPROM. The MYC-J7A100T features a 0.5mm pitch 260-pin MXM gold-finger-edge-card connector, which facilitates easy integration with MYIR’s standard MYD-J7A100T development board or customized base boards.

Kali Linux 2024.2 is here more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.1 and completes the prevent the t64 transition to protect the system against the Year 2038 issue, upgrades the GNOME desktop offering to the latest GNOME 46 release, and improves Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes in the default Xfce desktop.

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th, 2023, featuring the GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series.

Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

Ubuntu Core 24 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.