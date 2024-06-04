Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Hackster ☛ Let's build an electric guitar with LED WS2812b - Hackster.io
For the neck, the classic lighting program with fixed light on the "frets" was adopted, with the addition of a line of the same color that runs laterally along the entire length. An Arduino was delegated to this work.
The "heart" of the creation, however, was coded inside the second Arduino: to make the presentation more interesting, we were asked for the availability of multiple display programs (eight) that could be managed from the stage via an IR remote control, so as to be able to manage the different moods of the songs.
Finally, it was necessary to design a system to manage the energy required by the LEDs and Arduino boards, and fast charging, through a LiPO battery that was sufficiently powerful but not too invasive. We chose to use a classic 5000 mA 3.7V battery and a boost to bring the supply voltage of the circuit and boards to 5 V. For those interested in the possible circuits, we talked about it in this article.
-
Arduino ☛ On-body LEDs help this guitar rock harder
These are WS2812B individually addressable RGB LEDs that operate under the control of two Arduino Nano boards. One controls the lights on the neck (which only follow a single program) and the other controls the lights on the body. Power comes from a 5000mAh lithium battery.
In his writeup, Morelli mentions that the LED circuit produced a hum around 1kHz. We assume that the guitar’s pickups would amplify that, but Morelli says that they were able to solve the problem — they’re just keeping the solution “a little industrial secret.” Hum or not, the guitar looks fantastic.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ RC plane OSD | #MagPiMonday
Making use of an external video sync signal detector, Wojciech was able to sync up everything needed and just needed a way to get the flight controller to talk with an OSD. The I2C bus ended up being the solution.
However, instead of using Raspberry Pi for the OSD, Wojciech decided instead to experiment with Pico: “I thought that an OSD project using Raspberry Pi Pico would be a good starting point.”
-
Arduino ☛ The Club Master is a Nano RP2040 Connect-powered device that improves your golf swing
Collecting and processing all of this data is an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect due to its fast microcontroller, BLE connectivity, and onboard six-axis IMU, which meant an external accelerometer was not required. Before placing everything into a small, 3D-printed enclosure, Concept Bytes added power to his device with a single LiPo battery cell attached to a step-up voltage converter.
-
Hackaday ☛ Glitching An ATMega328P Has Never Been Simpler
Did you know just how easily you can glitch microcontrollers? It’s so easy, you really have no excuse for not having tried it out yet. Look, [lord feistel] is doing glitching attacks on an ATMega328P! All you need is an Arduino board with its few SMD capacitors removed or a bare 328P chip, a FET, and some sort of MCU to drive it. All of these are extremely generic components, and you can quickly breadboard them, following [lord feistel]’s guide on GitHub.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Raspberry Pi enhances Hey Hi (AI) capabilities with Hailo partnership
Artificial intelligence-focused chipmaker Hailo Technologies Ltd. announced today that Raspberry Pi Ltd. will use it to provide Hey Hi (AI) accelerators for the Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) Kit, Raspberry Pi’s AI-enabled add-on for Raspberry Pi 5.
-
[Old] Maarten Janssen ☛ OPL Studio - Cheerful Electronic
OPL Studio is the ultimate OPL2 / OPL3 synthesizer! It gives you almost limitless control over what you can do with the OPL3 synthesizer chip.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Amiga 1000 Repair
I was at the Norwich Games Festival last week, along with six of Amigas and a BillBC Master 128 with Valiant Turtle. Whilst I was there, OMTG Retro handed me his Amiga 1000 and asked if I could fix it for him, it wouldn’t boot. So, I had a look into it.