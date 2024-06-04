Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

For the neck, the classic lighting program with fixed light on the "frets" was adopted, with the addition of a line of the same color that runs laterally along the entire length. An Arduino was delegated to this work.

The "heart" of the creation, however, was coded inside the second Arduino: to make the presentation more interesting, we were asked for the availability of multiple display programs (eight) that could be managed from the stage via an IR remote control, so as to be able to manage the different moods of the songs.

Finally, it was necessary to design a system to manage the energy required by the LEDs and Arduino boards, and fast charging, through a LiPO battery that was sufficiently powerful but not too invasive. We chose to use a classic 5000 mA 3.7V battery and a boost to bring the supply voltage of the circuit and boards to 5 V. For those interested in the possible circuits, we talked about it in this article.