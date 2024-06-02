Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
The Media Finally Admits (on a Regular Basis) That LLMs Suck
They could not replace medical doctors, teachers, lawyers etc.
-
After Softpedia Pushed Out Its Linux News Editor - and Effectively Killed the Linux Section - it Killed the Whole News Section (Altogether)
So they've killed Linux coverage, then their whole "news" section died
New
-
Links 01/06/2024: Microsoft Chaffbot Broken Out of Control
Links for the day
-
Why We're Taking Things Up a Notch
Expect about 20 articles a day this year
-
Sites That Cover WSL Are Helping Microsoft's Attack on GNU/Linux
Calling out the typical culprits
-
Plans for June
We'll try to publish Daily Links every time we have enough of these
-
The War on Free Software Reporters - Part III - Doxing and LARPing
LARPing is an issue I've had to deal with for nearly 20 years
-
Links 01/06/2024: Ukraine Updates, MongoDB Collapses
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 01/06/2024: MNT Pocket Reform, Gemini and Content Length
Links for the day
-
Links 01/06/2024: WeblogPoMo2024, Pentagon’s Increasing Reliance on (i.e. Bailouts to) Microsoft
Links for the day
-
Twitter is (in Many Ways) Already Dead
Put an 'X' on it
-
Posts About Free Software, BSD, and GNU/Linux
Focus shifts have occasionally been discussed here over the years
-
Their Goal is Control, Not Security (and Their Staff Advocates Fake Security or Pricey Gimmicks That Disempower the Users)
Those companies just want control, or simply domination over users (and their computers)
-
[Meme] The Lowest Standards of Security
No need for any qualifications
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 31, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, May 31, 2024
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
Cybersecurity is a structural not behavioural problem.
Reprinted with permission from Cyber|Show
-
Free Software is the Future, Open Source is Just Openwashing (Proprietary With a False Marketing Twist)
Also see postopen.org
-
Society Has Been Destabilised by Social Control Networks
Is it time to get rid of them, if not by sanctions/bans then simply by popular boycotts?
-
Gemini Turns 5 This Month
As long as Geminispace exists and is accessed by enough people, Gemini Protocol will continue to matter
-
Links 01/06/2024: More Crackdowns in Hong Kong, Street Named After Navalny
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):