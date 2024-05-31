Announcing Oracle Linux 8 Update 10 general availability

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Oracle is pleased to announce that Oracle Linux 8 Update 10 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. The latest update to release 8 of the top-tier enterprise operating system, Oracle Linux, is designed for distributed computing environments. Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata continue to be readily accessible and freely available from the Oracle Linux yum server, without any restrictions.

This release maintains application binary compatibility with the corresponding Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Update 10 and comes packaged with the following kernel options: [...]

