today's leftovers

This tutorial will help you install Synaptic on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Synaptic, you can search and install and remove and update software packages easily by clicks rather than command lines (GUI rather than CLI). It will be easy to you to access by putting its shortcuts on Dash left panel and desktop wallpaper area. This article is part of a larger series Package Management System on Ubuntu Buzz. We wish this will be beneficial and useful to you. Happy installing packages!