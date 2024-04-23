Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and Open Home Foundation

Tux Machines

EndeavourOS Gemini Lands with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, EndeavourOS Gemini comes with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on both the live environment and the offline installation option. Users can choose between Wayland and X11 sessions from the SDDM login manager, but the former is enabled by default.

Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation

Featuring a smooth black Magnesium chassis, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processors with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, Intel Iris Xe G7 graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics.

Fedora Linux 40 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Here’s What’s New

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 release ships with the GNOME 46 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Spin, which defaults to the Wayland session as the X11 session was completely removed.

Tails 6.2 Anonymous Linux OS Improves Mitigation of Spectre v4 Vulnerability

Synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” repositories and powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, the Tails 6.2 release features the latest Tor Browser 13.0.14 anonymous web browser, the Tor 0.4.8.11 client, improved detection of read and write errors when running Tails from a USB stick, and an updated Tails Upgrader utility to make “Upgrade later” the default option.

Linux Firmware Updater Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Support for More Asus and Realtek Devices

Coming two weeks after the fwupd 1.9.16 release, fwupd 1.9.17 is here to introduce support for new devices including the Asus DC201 dual 4K USB-C dock and Realtek Gen1 RTS541x HUB controllers.

Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

The Importance of Strong Technical Communities and Partnerships in Africa

There’s no question that strong, resilient infrastructure is critical for keeping people connected. But we recently saw just how important it is to also have a strong community built up to support Internet infrastructure—and each other.

The Internet and Climate Change

As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, the world seems to be on fire. Quite literally with some regions battling extreme wildfires, while other regions are drowning under massive flooding. Sea levels are rising, temperatures are climbing, and ice is melting. Amid all of this, it’s worth pausing and thinking about the Internet’s relationship with climate change.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Rover for Raspberry Pi 4 & 5 SBCs

Waveshare has introduced the UGV Rover, a platform designed for compatibility with the widely-used Raspberry Pi SBCs, models 4 and 5. This open-source platform is geared towards robotics and navigation applications, equipped with a 5MP camera and Lidar support for an array of programmable functionalities.

Ronetix Expands SoM Series With NXP i.MX93 and Renesas RZ/G2UL Chipsets

Ronetix continues to expand its range of System on Modules (SoMs) with several new products powered by NXP and Renesas processors, addressing a broad spectrum of needs in industrial automation, intelligent energy management, and embedded systems.

Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and Open Home Foundation

Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
EdgeDB 5.0 Launches with Branching Functionality
EdgeDB 5.0 graph-relational database introduces branching functions to align database and code branches for efficient schema changes
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
Mozilla Seeks Feedback for Firefox Nightly ARM64 (AArch64) Binaries on Linux
The wait is almost over for those who want to download the Firefox web browser as binaries for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture on Linux.
Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures
Tux Machines Party 7 Weeks From Now (Our 20th Anniversary), Celebrating Software Freedom [original]
There's widespread recognition these days that proprietary cannot be trusted
Windows Falls to 6% Market Share in Africa's (by Far) Biggest Population [original]
market share of Windows continues to decrease in Nigeria
 
QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with various improvements for ARM, RISC-V, HPPA, and LoongArch architectures.
Today in Techrights
Elektrobit Unveils EB corbos Linux To Augment Advanced Automotive Functions
The open-source framework enhances transparency, flexibility, and security, and significantly reduces time to market by up to 50% through accelerated development cycles, offering substantial cost savings.
today's leftovers
Contributing is more than just code (and more)
Fedora, Red Hat, IBM, and Canonical/Ubuntu
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
Applications: Fwupd, Shell Wrapper for sudo, and GNU Parallel 20240422
Linux Kernel and Graphics Stack
Security Fix in Istio (ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-003)
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability for download of EndeavourOS Gemini as the latest stable version and the first release of the Arch Linux-based distro to feature the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
today's howtos
Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the Fedora Project announced today the launch of the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops as the first portable computers to ship with the latest Fedora Linux 40 release pre-installed.
PostgreSQL: pgdsat v1.1 and E-Maj 4.4.0 released
Fedora Linux 40 distribution has been officially released and it’s now available for download powered by the latest Linux 6.8 kernel series and featuring the GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environments.
The Tails project released today Tails 6.2 as the second update to the latest Tails 6.x series of this security-focused Debian-based live system for preserving Internet privacy and anonymity.
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Adafruit, Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More
Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More
Software: A Look at Dool and QSoas 3.3
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Windows TCO
APT is Getting a Colourful New UI — And It Looks GREAT
I think most of us are familiar with the way that APT, the package management tool underpinning Ubuntu and all other Debian-based Linux distributions, looks and behaves
Best Free and Open Source: CLI Linux Time Trackers, JSON Tools, and GUI ebook Readers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Louder Raspberry Pi is an open-source home media center that is powered by Raspberry Pi Zero and a TI TAS5805M DAC
Louder Raspberry Pi is an open-source home media center based on a combination of the Raspberry Pi Zero W or Zero 2 W and the Texas Instruments TAS5805M DAC
Free and Open Source Softwares
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Fedora 40 is just around the corner with more spins and flavors than ever
KDE edition has the most conspicuous changes, and could become future flagship
In This Extensive (and Growing) Set of 20 African Countries Microsoft Windows is Now Measured at Less Than 10% Market Share [original]
Android is dominant
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Red Hat is Upselling RHEL 9/8 and Working With Microsoft in Proprietary Setting
GNU: New Episode of GNU World Order, Joining of "integral", and gnulib Calling for Beta Testers
Software: Ubuntu, >GNOME Podcasts 7.0, Anthias, PmWiki, and More
Lots of Free software in one outline
today's howtos
Linux 6.9-rc5
New Linux RC
Mastodon Tale
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
The 184th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 21st, 2024.
Android Leftovers
An unfortunate miscalculation of capital.
Like a cartoon lumberjack sitting on the wrong side of the branch, industry has been sawing away its own future
Firebrand ex-Arm China CEO founds RISC-V processor startup
Allen Wu, former CEO of Arm China, founds RISC-V technology startup, set to rival Arm
Security Leftovers
AnberDeck mod turns Anbernic RG353V game system into a handheld Linux terminal
The Anbernic RG353V/S is a handheld game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, and support for dual-booting Android and Linux-based operating systems.
Audioloader – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Review: LocalSend - sharing files on a local network
LocalSend is a free, open-source app that allows you to securely share files and messages with nearby devices over your local network without needing an Internet connection
Ubuntu 22.04 vs 24.04: What Has Changed?
What are the differences between Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04