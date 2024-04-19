Open Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-22 is the second installment in the Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 series mostly as an emergency release to patch the live system against the recent XZ backdoor by downgrading the xz-utils package from version 5.6.0 to version 5.4.5, the latter not being affected by the backdoor, which allowed a remote attacker to compromise the SSH server.

Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.

The big highlight of this release is that LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. Distros can ship LXQt 2.0 with Qt5 styling and Qt5 file dialog by renaming some packages to be installed in parallel with their Qt 6 versions.