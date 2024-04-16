Arch Linux Re-Elects Current Leader for Another Term

Many of you are already acquainted with the fact that Debian democratically chooses its leader, the head of the project, through the election process.

Nevertheless, one interesting and important fact, less known, is that another leading central Linux distribution, Arch Linux, which holds significant influence over the ecosystem, also follows the democratic way for the election of its leadership.

In light of this, in a recent leadership election that sees Levente “anthraxx” Polyák secure another term, the Arch community continues its trajectory under familiar guidance.

Again, the election with no opposing nominees re-affrogated Polyák’s role as a Project Leader for two more years, mainly analogous to last year’s Debian polls, which also had only one candidate.

Direct: Arch Linux 2024 Leader Election Results