Games: Catch My Drift Humble Bundle, Slay the Spire 2, and More
You can get art of rally, MudRunner, Circuit Superstats and more in this bundle
Ready for some racing fun? The Catch My Drift Humble Bundle has some quality stuff inside. So here's all you'll need to know about Steam Deck and Desktop Linux compatibility.
Slay the Spire 2 announced by Mega Crit for 2025
Mega Crit have announced Slay the Spire 2 during the Triple-I showcase, a game that no doubt will be exciting for many with how great the first is. You've got a good while to wait though, as it's going to be hitting Early Access in 2025. Good things come to those who wait though, as they say.
The first handheld to use PlaytronOS is some Web3 thing - the SuiPlay0x1
Remember Playtron and PlaytronOS? They made an attempt at a big splash recently with plans to create a Linux-powered system to rival SteamOS (Steam Deck) and Windows across various devices and multiple stores. The first device has been announced and it's some weird web3 thing.
Cute gravity-bending platformer ROTA is now free and open source
Always nice to see more developers open up their games. ROTA released back in 2022 is now not only free, but it's also been made open source by the dev. It was made with Godot Engine too, so could be an interesting one for people to learn more from a fully released game.
The Splintered Sea expansion announced for physics building game Besiege
Besiege is good fun having you construct various mechanical machines for destruction, and now it's all going to get a bit wet in The Splintered Sea expansion.
Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol.4 is out now with more classics
If you're a shoot 'em up fan you've been eating good recently, with another quality set of games out now in the Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Collection Vol.4. This is the last Toaplan collection coming from Bitwave Games, and so to go along with collection 4 they've also put up a bundle in the Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Ultimate Collection for all 16 games.
Please, Touch The Artwork 2 gets a bunch of Steam Deck improvements
Please, Touch The Artwork 2 is a free and highly rated hand-painted cozy hidden object adventure out now, and recently it had some nice Steam Deck improvements. For those of you who want a little casual gaming on the go, something to relax with for a bit, this seems like a nice pick. And hey it's free so no complaints there.
The incredible pixel-smashing game Noita got a huge free update
Noita is something really special, a roguelite game where every pixel is physically simulated and it's easily one of the best games ever made. It's grown again with another big free upgrade out with the Noita Epilogue 2 Update.
Tomb Raider 1 open source engine TR1X adds a 60FPS mode
The open source TR1X engine for running Tomb Raider 1 continues to bring in lots of enhancements, making it easily one of the best ways to play the original on PC. It also has a Native Linux version.
Aquapark Tycoon is a waterpark building sim from the dev of Avorion
Boxelware, developer of space sim Avorion just revealed Aquapark Tycoon, that's set to deliver a unique fusion of creativity, strategic planning and park management offering you the chance to design, build, and oversee your very own water park. Quite a departure from their first game!
GE-Proton installer ProtonUp-Qt v2.9.2 released
ProtonUp-Qt is back for another update, remaining as one of the easiest ways to install extra compatibility tools on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux with version 2.9.2 out now. You can use this to install GE-Proton, Luxtorpeda and other tools to increase game compatibility for Steam, Heroic Games Launcher and Lutris.