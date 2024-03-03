Planify is a fantastic Todoist alternative for Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2024



I like tools, applications, and books that help me become more productive. For me, being more productive does not mean that I can do much more than I already do, but that I use my time in such a smart way that I need less time to achieve the same thing, or achieve what is important so that I have more time to be able to do other important things in my life as well. One of the tools to better support my productive life is a to-do application. Already in April 2020, I wrote about Planify. Well, at that time it was called Planner, but the developer, the idea behind it, and the functional purpose are still the same. In this article, I want to revisit the Planify application after all these years and see whether this application is a full-fledged solution for our task management needs as Linux users.

