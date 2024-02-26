Sway 1.9 Released: Improved Performance and New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Feb 26, 2024



Sway is a Wayland-based tiling window manager heavily inspired by i3. It is packed with similar functionality and configuration options, allowing users to efficiently manage their desktops using keyboard shortcuts. Unlike traditional window managers that rely on dragging windows around, Sway automatically arranges windows in a logical grid, maximizing screen space and promoting focused workflows.

After 14 months of development, version 1.9 of the popular tiling window manager – Sway has been released, bringing with it a host of exciting new features and performance improvements.

