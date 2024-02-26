Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP

DietPi February 2024 news (version 9.1)

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Upgrade LibreOffice 7.6 on Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux

This tutorial will help you update your LibreOffice to version 7.6 on your computer powered by Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux. Because in this release Trisquel follows Ubuntu 22.04, thus LO versions are the same and the latest one is also available via a backports repository. We will update it with LO packages supported officially by The Trisquel Project.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 20240225 is here about a month after the previous release and it’s yet another “testing” release that should only be used by those brave enough to replace their proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware with an Open Source one. A new stable Libreboot release will arrive around June or July 2024.

news

Sway 1.9 Released: Improved Performance and New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Feb 26, 2024

Sway is a Wayland-based tiling window manager heavily inspired by i3. It is packed with similar functionality and configuration options, allowing users to efficiently manage their desktops using keyboard shortcuts. Unlike traditional window managers that rely on dragging windows around, Sway automatically arranges windows in a logical grid, maximizing screen space and promoting focused workflows.

After 14 months of development, version 1.9 of the popular tiling window manager – Sway has been released, bringing with it a host of exciting new features and performance improvements.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

A Poor and Sad Soul Keeps on Attacking Happy People [original]
The madman who is digitally punching women
GNU/Linux at Over 5% in Ethiopia [original]
this year we're seeing real growth for GNU/Linux as a platform for desktops and laptops
 
Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Giada 1.0 has been released today as the first mature version of this open-source, minimalistic, and hardcore loop machine and music production software designed for DJs, live performers, and electronic musicians.
Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops
Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.14 as the latest version of this open-source firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems adding support for new hardware and various improvements.
50 Best Ubuntu Apps for Everyone on 2024
A list of the best Ubuntu apps for everybody (fresh list of 2024).
Sway 1.9 Released: Improved Performance and New Features
A new release of Sway 1.9 is now available.
GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs
GParted 1.6 open-source partition editor software has been released today as a maintenance update that addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
Overlay filesystem is still a disaster
Barry Kauler asks, why is it so awful for me?
Python Programming Picks
3 Python related news
Security Leftovers
4 items of relevance
Games: Steam Deck OLED and RP2040 for Gaming
2 gaming-related stories
KDE: Plasma Pass 1.2.2 and KDE Itinerary Feed Hunt
KDE-related news
Software: Kid3, NotepadNext, GNOME, and More
FOSS news
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is making it safer to respond to texts while driving
Maui Release Briefing #5
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project
Notebook for prison inmates bought on eBay - 'Justice Tech Solutions Securebook' is locked down but has freedom-loving Linux
a locked-down prisoner PC
Linux, Linux Foundation, Debian, and More
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: RISC-V, POWER, Arma, and SparkFun
half a dozen hardware stories/links
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
GNU/Linux Leftovers: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, KDE Plasma Themes, Gentoo, and Linux Mint
distros mostly
Security Leftovers
and some Windows TCO too
today's howtos
today's first batch of howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), Free Software Security Podcast (Greg K-H as Guest), LINUX Unplugged
3 new episodes
Linux 6.8-rc6
Linus Torvalds on the ball
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
6 Top Free and Open Source C Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Warp terminal with AI
I've been using computers for about 38 years and, throughout that time, I've made heavy use of command line interfaces
Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP
The LuckFox Pico Pro/Max is a cost-effective Linux micro development board designed for hobbyists and developers
In Madagascar, With a Population of About 30 Million, GNU/Linux as an Operating System or Desktop/Laptop Platform Measured at Over 6% (Counting Chromebooks, Too)
There's also ChromeOS at 2.22%, bringing the total to about 6.5%
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024
The 176th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 25th, 2024.
Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Leah Rowe announced today a new version (20240225) of the Libreboot open-source and free BIOS/UEFI firmware alternative that adds support for more hardware, as well as other improvements.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
many leftovers for today
Programming Leftovers
with some R and Python focus
Some OpenBSD features that aren't widely known
OpenBSD explained by insider
Debian: Spellchecking, Noi & Imaginer in Debian-Derived SparkyLinux
Some Debian updates
Unifont 15.1.05 and GNU libunistring-1.2 Released
Some GNUU releases
GNOME Reflection and Wayland
On Terminal-Based Programs and Wayland
Linux and Devices
3 storiees
Software: KRFB, Data Recovery, and More
4 links regarding FOSS
Red Hat Refines Beta Release Cycle for RHEL Minor Updates
Starting from RHEL 9.5, Red Hat will bet on a new approach for the minor beta releases to streamline testing and feedback processes
today's howtos
many howtos
Wine 9.3
The Wine development release 9.3 is now available.
NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Many Improvements
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms, a major update that introduces many new features and improvements.
Sway 1.9 Debuts with Advanced Rendering
Sway 1.9 tiling Wayland compositor released porting rendering code to the new wlroots Hey Hi (AI) Here's more on that!
Android Leftovers
The Honor Pad 9 is the most iPad-est Android tablet I’ve used, and that’s a good thing
Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.9.5 Released with Webp Image Support
Kid3, the free open-source Qt based audio tag editor
Bluesky vs. Mastodon: Which Twitter Alternative Should You Choose?
Mastodon is one of the most-loved open-source social media platforms. But, what's different with Bluesky? Let us find out here
Proton 9.0 Released
Proton 9.0 is now out
Recent Invidious Videos (GNU/Linux Focus)
via YouTube
Android Leftovers
New Android threat sends your photos, texts, contacts, hardware data and more to a foreign server
Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop now comes with a Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor
Security Leftovers
Mostly CISA and LockBit
FreeBSD 13.3-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
OnlyOffice 8.0 and the Dream of a Microsoft Office Alternative
OnlyOffice is an open source office suite licensed under the AGPL 3.0 license
Armbian 24.2 Kereru
We’re excited to announce the latest Armbian release,24.2, codename: Kereru!
Software: Clipcat, woofV, Seccomp, and Warp
Some FOSS updates
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1
today's leftovers
7 more links from half a dozen themes
Programming Leftovers
Python and more
KDE and GNOME: Plasma 6, KPublicTransport, and This Week in GNOME
Some DE news
Databases: YottaDB r2.00 and pgagroal 1.6
2 new releases
Web Browsers and Mozilla/Firefox Web Updates
Some WWW news
Events: FOSDEM in Retrospect and foss-north's Call for Papers
2 events in focus
Linux and Graphics Leftovers
kernel level stuff
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Ben Cotton needs a new job
Security Leftovers
and some incidents, too
Proprietary: Discord Overlay for Linux, Microsoft Racism, and Microsoft's Anticompetitive Spying
3 more stories
Canonical/Ubuntu: Some Ubuntu Studio Updates and Snap Cautionary Tale ('Store' a Proprietary Monopoly of Canonical)
Canonical/Ubuntu news
Open Hardware: Milk-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP32
4 hardware stories of interest
Software: CapyPDF, Deface, Tilix, and Much More
FOSS updates
today's howtos
many howtos for today
EasyOS: pMusic and woofV Updates
Two updates from B.K.
Announcing Incus 0.6
This Incus release is quite the feature packed one
GNU/Linux in Sudan: From 0.09% to 5% in 15 Years [original]
Windows has become a rare sight in Sudan
Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Released with Linux Kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2
Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release to its latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series with updated core components.
GEEKOM A7 mini PC review – Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04 (and Ubuntu 24.04)
I also had to install Ubuntu 24.04 to check the wireless module further, so I’ll report on that too
The Neon Powered Gears are Working on Plasma 6
It’s high tension in Neon towers this week as the distro packagers have been given access to the source tars for Plasma 6 along with Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear 24.02
Language Server for Debian: Spellchecking
This is my third update on writing a language server for Debian packaging files
Fixing my problem of a stuck 'dnf updateinfo info' on Fedora Linux
I apply Fedora updates only by hand, and as part of this I like to look at what 'dnf updateinfo info' will tell me about why they're being done
5 Best Free and Open Source Tools for SSH Intrusion Prevention
All of the software featured here is published under an open source license
ungoogled-chromium – Chromium without Google web services
This is free and open source software
Mike Blumenkrantz: Woof [Zink on NVK]
Zink on NVK is happening
This week in KDE: real fake session restore
Welp, the mega-release is pretty much carved in stone now, and set for a release in four days
Games: Done With Gaming, Steam Deck, and More
3 stories about games
Linux Foundation's Opewnwashing Agenda Up on Display Again
Linkerd paywall and PR services
Security Leftovers
7 more stories, focus on Linux
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Git v2.44.0
By Junio C Hamano
today's leftovers
BSD, GNU/Linux, and FOSS
Kernel: XFS and Bugs
Some Linux news
CrossOver 24 is Out
3 links covering CrossOver release
Programming Leftovers
5 more links about coding
Hardware: Framework, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux- or open hardware-centric devices
GNU Name System and Release of GNU gettext 0.22.5
Some GNU news
Outages and Security Incidents, Spying
lots happening today
Kali Linux vs Ubuntu: Ultimate OS Showdown for Tech Enthusiasts
The question of selecting a Linux distribution for their computing needs is often presented in terms of Kali Linux vs Ubuntu, which makes users wonder what choice to make
Securing SSH on your GNU/Linux server or desktop
2 new articles