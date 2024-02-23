5 tips for securing SSH on your Linux server or desktop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024



I've been using Secure Shell (SSH) for decades. With this remote login tool, I can rest assured my remote machines accept logins securely and efficiently. At the same time, I also understand nothing is ever 100% secure on any device connected to a network, which is why I always take time to better secure SSH on every computer I use.

You might be surprised at how easy it is to add a few extra "layers" of security. As I highlight below, there are some easy-to-apply tips that will help your Linux desktop and server machine to be a bit more secure, so you can trust they're better protected against unwanted logins.

Let's get to work.

Read on