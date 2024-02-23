Did You Know That DreamWorks MoonRay Renderer Is Open Source? It Is, and It Just Got Upgraded!

Since announcing the intended release in August of 2022, the MoonRay team has worked with a small set of beta testers to adapt the code base so that it can be built and run outside of DreamWorks’ pipeline environment,” John McStravick, a production technology specialist at Dreamworks wrote in a blog at the time of the open-source release. “Conversion of the build system to an industry standard CMake environment was completed, a new documentation website was built, libraries restructured, dependencies reduced, and referenced open source packages were brought up to current release versions, in addition to the enhancements and features delivered for DreamWorks’ productions along the way.

In other words, they did the work necessary to make sure that IT folks everywhere, not just at DreamWorks, would be able to understand how to use the software rather than leaving them scratching their heads and asking, “What the heck are we supposed to do with that.”

“We’re delighted to demonstrate DreamWorks’ continued commitment to open source with the contribution of MoonRay,” Bill Ballew, DreamWorks Chief Technology Officer said in a statement. “Our involvement with the community has made us stronger and we look forward to that continued collaboration.”

