today's leftovers

Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 50 2023🎄
This is the last weekly report of the year 2023 from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team, as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work. Happy holidays, thanks for your interest and see you in 2024!
CNX Software ☛ Renesas RA8D1 Arm Cortex-M85 SoC features LCD display interfaces, 2D graphics accelerator
Renesas RA8D1 is a new Arm Cortex-M85 microcontroller with graphics capabilities such as a 2D graphics accelerator and MIPI DSI and parallel RGB interfaces to connect an LCD that will make the chip suitable for HMI applications. Renesas introduced the world’s first Arm Cortex-M85 microcontroller with the RA8M1 just a few weeks ago, but the MCU has limited multimedia capabilities with just a 16-bit Capture Engine Unit (CEU) interface to connect a camera.
CNX Software ☛ Silicon Labs partners with Nabu Casa to support Home Assistant development
Silicon Labs has entered an official partnership with Nabu Casa, the company behind the popular Home Assistant home automation software, to support the development of Home Assistant open-source software and Silicon Labs-based hardware platforms. Most open-source embedded software projects start as a one-person (or a small team) effort as the vendor-provided firmware and related software may not have the features set needed by this user or group of users. So they hack existing hardware to build something that better fits their requirements often without input/help from the silicon vendor or product manufacturer.
CNX Software ☛ Lite3DP Gen 2 is a tiny, open-source resin 3D printer (Crowdfunding)
The Lite3DP Gen 2 3D Printer builds on the success of its predecessor. With a new and improved design, an ESP32 microcontroller replacing the Arduino Pro Mini, and several other improvements, the Lite3DP Gen 2 is well-suited for making small, detailed resin prints. It is slightly bulkier than the Lite 3DP S1 3D printer but is still compact enough to fit into a bag. Gen 2 has been designed to maintain backward compatibility with the older model, and owners of existing Lite3DP printers can use the Gen 2 dev kit to upgrade their printers.
CNX Software ☛ COM Express Type 6 Compact module features 14th gen defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processor
ADLINK cExpress-MTL is a COM Express Type 6 Compact module based on the just-announced 14th gen defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processor family with up to fourteen CPU cores in 6P+8E configuration, eight Xe-cores (128 EUs), and an NPU (11pTOPS/8.2eTOPS) in a 15 or 28W TDP thermal configuration delivering up to 1.9x the GPU performance of the previous generation (Raptor Lake).
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) reaches End of Life on January 25, 2024
Ubuntu announced its 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release almost 9 months ago, on April 20, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 23.04 will reach end of life on January 25, 2024.
At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 23.04.
Ubuntu Studio ☛ Ubuntu Studio: Noble Numbat Updates for December
Greetings to our community!
We’re working diligently on getting ready for the next Long-Term Support release of Ubuntu Studio, right now codenamed Noble Numbat, which will become 24.04 LTS in April.
One of the things we are putting our energy into is moving away from the Ubiquity Installer, due to be sunset, and to the modern Subiquity installer, which has a technical caveat: it’s text-only. However, the Ubuntu Desktop team came up with a wonderful solution: Ubuntu Desktop Installer. It’s a flutter-based frontend to Subiquity which was released as the default installer experience for Ubuntu Desktop 23.10. Along with that, Ubuntu Budgie also released their own version, the Ubuntu Budgie Installer, which is done as an add-on to the Ubuntu Desktop Installer, and released that as their default installation experience for Ubuntu Budgie 23.10.
