today's leftovers
-
MakuluLinux Virtual Cam – Shocking !
We take a look today at the new Virtual Cam and its amazing new Features. If you are a Streamer, Pod Caster, do video conferences or Online Tutoring, you really need to watch this !
-
Felipe Borges: blogs.gnome.org blogs can now be followed in the fediverse!
Andrea Veri (GNOME’s Infrastructure Team Lead) has recently installed the WordPress ActivityPub plugin to our blogs.gnome.org instance. This means that now GNOME Foundation members who have a GNOME blog can configure it to be followed in the fediverse.
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
TechTarget ☛ SUSE Rancher Kubernetes regroups amid platform trend
It's been a year of seismic shifts for SUSE's Rancher Kubernetes management products as market buzz shifts to platform engineering, forcing changes in strategy heading into 2024.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ saptune 3.1.1 – Do I Need to Update?
This week an update of saptune has reached the repositories and the immanent question is: Do I have to update to 3.1.1? As you know, the general answer for that kind of question is always “yes”, but lets have a closer look.
-