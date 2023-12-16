today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Setting Up ‘Upgrade-Insecure-Requests’ in Nginx
Setting up the “Upgrade-Insecure-Requests” header in Nginx is a straightforward process. This tutorial will guide you through the steps. The Upgrade-Insecure-Requests header is a mechanism by web browsers to signal the server that it prefers to receive secure (HTTPS) resources.
Basic to Extended Markdown Cheat Sheet With Examples
Markdown is a widely used standard for distributing text files with special syntax that modern software can easily understand and format, eliminating the need to write the entire HTML code.
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix some .desktop files getting deleted
I updated one of the EasyOS installations, and Firefox disappeared from the menu. The /usr/share/applications/firefox.desktop file had reverted to containing "NoDisplay=true".