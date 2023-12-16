Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Marker: A Free and Open-Source Markdown Editor for Linux
Marker is a free and open-source markdown editor for Linux, built on GTK3. It offers a dual panel for reading and writing basic to extended markdown syntax, along with other additional features.
Medevel ☛ Muon SSH is a Terminal/SFTP client ( Formerly Snowflake ) for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Muon is a graphical SSH client. It has a enhanced SFTP file browser, SSH terminal emulator, remote resource/process manager, server disk space analyzer, remote text editor, huge remote log viewer and lots of other helpful tools, which makes it easy to work with remote servers.
Medevel ☛ xrdp is an open source RDP Server for Remote Desktop Connections
xrdp is an open-source RDP server that allows graphical login to remote machines using RDP. It supports various RDP clients, including FreeRDP, rdesktop, NeutrinoRDP, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Remote Desktop Client. xrdp provides features such as two-way clipboard transfer, audio and drive redirection, and session resizing.
Medevel ☛ Agora-Project is an open-source Groupware
Agora-Project is an intuitive and reliable groupware based on PHP/MySQL. It is a web-based platform that offers various modules such as File Manager, Calendars, Task Manager, Bookmark Manager, Contacts, News, Forum, and Instant Messaging.
IT Wire ☛ Unified search, phone integration in next Nextcloud Hub release
In a statement, the company said the new release would also offer platform-wide out-of-office functionality and extends SIP integration to allow for dialling out to members in a video conference.