Security Leftovers and Microsoft Abuse
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Kraft Heinz launches investigation after ransomware gang claims to have stolen data [Ed: Well, ransomware almost always means Windows]
Multinational food company Kraft Heinz Co. is investigating a cyberattack that resulted in the alleged theft of data by a ransomware gang. The attack came to light after the Snatch ransomware gang named Kraft Foods as a ransomware victim of their dark web leaks site on Dec. 14.
-
Security Week ☛ Food Giant Kraft Heinz Targeted by Ransomware Group
A ransomware group claims to have breached the systems of Kraft Heinz, but the food giant says it’s unable to verify the claims.
-
Security Week ☛ New Threat Actor Uses SQL Injection Attacks to Steal Data From APAC Companies
GambleForce uses SQL injections to hack gambling, government, retail, and travel websites to steal sensitive information.
-
SANS ☛ CSharp Payload Phoning to a CobaltStrike Server, (Fri, Dec 15th)
I found an interesting CSharp source code on VT a few days ago. Its score is only 3/59 (SHA256:5aebf1369b9b54cfc340f34fcc61a90872085a2833fd9bcf238f7c62a5c7620a)
-
Cybernews ☛ Why Bing Chat and other Hey Hi (AI) models answering political queries is a bad idea
A new study suggests that using large language models like Bing Chat or ChatGPT as a source of information for deciding how to vote is actually quite dangerous. That’s because an experiment by AlgorithmWatch, a human rights organization based in Berlin and Zurich, and AI Forensics, another European non-profit that investigates algorithms, has shown that the bots’ answers to important questions are partly completely wrong and partly misleading.
-
Press Gazette ☛ How Newsquest and its seven AI-assisted reporters are using ChatGPT [Ed: Plagiarised trash is NOT journalism. Watch what happened to sites that got CAUGHT publishing plagiarised trash.]
The company's head of editorial Hey Hi (AI) said it had published "thousands" of AI-assisted articles.