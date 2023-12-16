Mozilla Leftovers

We have good news to share! IRL was nominated for an Anthem Award for Responsible Technology. You can help us celebrate by voting for IRL to win.

You can vote until Thursday Dec 21st and it only takes a moment. Just go to mzl.la/anthem then look for IRL and vote. It means so much to spotlight the voices and stories of folks who are making Hey Hi (AI) more trustworthy in real life and we’d love to see them recognized and celebrated. Thank you so much for your help.