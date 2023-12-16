Mozilla Leftovers
IRL (podcast): Vote for IRL!
We have good news to share! IRL was nominated for an Anthem Award for Responsible Technology. You can help us celebrate by voting for IRL to win.
You can vote until Thursday Dec 21st and it only takes a moment. Just go to mzl.la/anthem then look for IRL and vote. It means so much to spotlight the voices and stories of folks who are making Hey Hi (AI) more trustworthy in real life and we’d love to see them recognized and celebrated. Thank you so much for your help.
Firefox Nightly: Better Searching in Firefox to close out 2023 – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 151
Mozilla ☛ These tech gifts will make you feel safer (and better) about gifting this holiday season
‘Tis the season to spread joy and thoughtful gifts, but in this digital age, it’s crucial to consider the privacy and security of our loved ones.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: A new world of open extensions on Firefox for Android has arrived
Woo-hoo you did it! Hundreds of add-on developers heeded the call to make their desktop extensions compatible for today’s debut of a new open ecosystem of Firefox for Android extensions. More than 450 Firefox for Android extensions are now discoverable on the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) Android homepage. It’s a strong start to an exciting new frontier of mobile browser customization. Let’s see where this goes.