Linux Foundation Sponsored Fluff
TechTarget ☛ When FinOps met devx at Capital One [Ed: No Linux connection, just openwashing]
Capital One has kept cloud costs flat as its infrastructure grows, and now looks to share lessons learned -- including the subtle art of devx -- through the FinOps Foundation.
Yahoo News ☛ ONF Merges Market Leading Portfolio of Open Source Networking Projects into the Linux Foundation [Ed: No Linux connection, just openwashing]
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) today announced that its portfolio of leading open source networking projects, encompassing access, edge and cloud solutions, are set to graduate to become independent projects under the Linux Foundation (LF). The move creates independent, community-led governance for the three major project areas: Broadband, Aether and P4, and sets the projects up for broader collaboration and adoption. As a result of this merger, ONF will be dissolved, transferring all operations to LF.
Silicon Angle ☛ As enterprises adopt AI, open-source leaders worry about regulatory and proprietary issues [Ed: 'Linux' Foundation does not speak for Open Source. 'Linux' Foundation adopts proprietary tools and speaks for proprietary software and hardware giants. It also "sponsors" this site for loads of spammy puff pieces. 'Linux' Foundation represents the community's interests and vision like COP28 represented climate activists.]
The open-source community has a message for regulators and the tech industry as it relates to artificial intelligence: Keep governance neutral and the technology open.