Server Leftovers
Kubernetes: The Silent Hero of Our Daily Digital Dependence
What most people don't realize is that Kubernetes is the backbone of the digital services and apps we rely on every day.
Arturo Borrero ☛ Arturo Borrero González: OpenTofu: handcrafted include-file mechanism with YAML
I recently started playing with Terraform/OpenTofu almost on a daily basis.
The other day I was working with Amazon Managed Prometheus (or AMP), and wanted to define prometheus alert rules on YAML files.
I decided that I needed a way to put the alerts on a bunch of files, and then load them by the declarative code, on the correct AMP workspace.
Licensing Trap
Computing UK ☛ Broadcom shifts VMware to subscription model, ends perpetual license sales
In a strategic move aimed at transforming virtualisation and cloud computing firm VMware into a subscription-based business, Broadcom has officially ceased the sale of perpetual licenses for VMware products.
Forbes ☛ VMware Customers Cautious after Recent Broadcom Actions
One of Broadcom’s primary strategies to drive revenue growth is shifting VMware's business model from a perpetual license to a subscription-based one. This change aims to provide more predictable and stable revenue streams and aligns with the broader industry trend towards subscription services.
