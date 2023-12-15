Games: Steam, Godot, and RetroArch

Where do Walking Simulators come from? I’m not sure I can pin point to the exact timeframe - there is almost no reason for them to be late in the game technically speaking. One could have made a walking simulator back in the 1990s even with limited 3D tech available back then. But somehow it feels like a relatively recent genre emerging in the mid 2000s, with games like Go Home, Dear Esther, and later on Firewatch, and probably a few others that I forgot about. The concept is fairly simple: the game is mostly about walking around and exploring an often very limited or linear environment, and trying to follow some kind of storyline or piecing back memories together. The genre is defined by a 1st person viewpoint, and having very empty environments with almost no-one around. Turns out this is perfect for devs who want to save money on character animations and re-use static assets as often as possible. So it’s no surprise this is mostly an indie genre, barely touched by bigger dev houses.