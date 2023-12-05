Grisbi Revisited, Tips For Beginners, Part One

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2023



In my pre-Linux computing life, I was a Mac person. At home, we had a Macintosh LC (with its iconic "pizza box" case) which my father generously handed down to us. Besides word processing, the Mac's secondary use was bookkeeping; it came with a copy of Quicken that kept track of our checking account for several years. Quicken and its early-1990s-style interface was my first exposure to personal finance software.

I continued with Quicken until 2007, when I bought a refurbished PC from Goodwill to experiment with Linux. While searching for FOSS alternatives to Quicken, I found mentions of GnuCash, HomeBank and Grisbi. I tried them all. My goal was to run GnuCash but at the time its learning curve was too steep for me; I ended up using Grisbi (probably ver. 0.5.9). Grisbi served me well and my impression was that its interface was the most "Quicken-like" of the three programs. (While researching this article, I read some French-language comments that users believe Grisbi is also the closest equivalent to the discontinued Microsoft Money 1991-2009.) After some time and effort, I figured out how to use GnuCash and moved away from Grisbi.

