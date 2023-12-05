CXL Microconference, Annual Emacs Conference 'EmacsConf', and GNU World Order
LPC 2023: CXL Microconference
The Compute Express Link (CXL) microconference was held, for a second straight time, at this year's Linux Plumbers Conference. The goals for the track were to openly discuss current on-going development efforts around the core driver, as well as experimental memory management topics which lead to accommodating kernel infrastructure for new technology and use cases.
LWN ☛ Bueso: LPC 2023: CXL Microconference
Davidlohr Bueso has posted a summary of the CXL microconference at the recently concluded Linux Plumbers Conference.
The Annual Emacs Conference 'EmacsConf' is Livestreaming Now
It's "the conference about the joy of Emacs and Emacs Lisp." Started in 2013, the volunteer-run EmacsConf accepted 44 talks for this year — and Day Two has just started streaming online now.
Sunday kicks off with a talk counting on how the "hypertextual information manager" GNU Hyperbole can improve your Emacs productivity. (Click here for a list of all of Sunday's talks.) Or hang out in the #emacsconf channel on irc.libera.chat.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 541
**libpcap** , **libplist** , **libpng** , **libproxy** , **libpsl** , **libqalculate** , **libraw1394** , **librevenge** , **librsvg** , **libsamplerate** , **libsass** , **libseccomp** , **libsecret** , **libsigc++** , **libsigsegv** , **libsndfile** , **libsodium** , **libsoup** , **libspectre** , **libssh** , **libtasn1** , **libtheora** , **libtiff** , **libunistring** from the **l** software set of Slackware Linux.
shasum -a256=8fc443bcc6af4dfbb0f3125346334b51861c7b130d1680558bbf84b8219ccff4