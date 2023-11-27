Tux Machines

IBASE announces 3.5” SBC with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Elecrow launches LoRaWAN Gateway module for Raspberry Pi

LILYGO’s ESP32-based module comes with 2.41” AMOLED display

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023

PipeWire 1.0 “El Presidente” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of PipeWire 1.0 include jackdbus support enabled by default, support for both old and new versions of webrtc-audio-processing, support for on-demand combined streams using metadata, the ability to copy metadata in buffers in all cases, the ability to add nodes to multiple groups and link-groups, and the ability to schedule nodes in the same ISO group.

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last OpenMandriva Lx release to feature the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. It comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop, as well as the KDE Gear 23.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO Computers’ First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

TUXEDO Sirius 16 is TUXEDO Computers’ first and long-awaited full AMD-powered Linux gaming notebook featuring the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

Tor Project blog

Join us for the State of the Onion 2023

Like last year, we are organizing two streams one week apart. So please make sure to save the date for both events!

Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer

Nitrux 3.2

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel in the usual Liquorix flavor for uncompromised responsiveness, Nitrux 3.2 is here to introduce a new feature called Aesthetic FHS, which is a new file system hierarchy standard in an attempt to make the Linux FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) directories in the root directory more human-readable. A future release will replace Linux FHS entirely with Aesthetic FHS.

To make Nitrux work better with more modern systems, this release also introduces signed bootloader binaries to provide users with Secure Boot compatibility when booting the ISO image. However, while the compatibility is there, it will not work with Nitrux’s default Liquorix-flavored kernel, so users must install other Secure Boot-compatible kernels in a container, such as the official Debian kernel.

RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Ultramarine Linux 39 Launches Featuring Fedora’s Latest Innovations
Ultramarine Linux 39 combines the latest kernel 6.5 with Budgie 10.8.2, offering a different Fedora computing experience
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
Links 27/11/2023: Australian Wants Tech Companies Under Grip
PipeWire Hits 1.0.0 with Improved JACK and Buffer Optimizations
Revamped PipeWire 1.0.0 delivers memfd/dma-buf leak resolutions, improved JACK port handling, and more
Nations Where Microsoft Windows Falls to Almost Single-Digit Market Share
In many parts of the world Windows is already becoming a rarer sight
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Confirmed as an LTS
Last month saw the release of the Linux 6.6 kernel, a big update jam-packed with new features, hardware support, security enhancements, and performance improvements
 
Nitrux 3.2 systemd-free and Debian-based distribution is now available for download with Aesthetic FHS file system implementation, Secure Boot support, and Linux kernel 6.6 LTS.
This forgotten Android phone did something incredible 4 years ago
Mastodon and curl
Building a NetBSD ramdisk kernel
When I used OpenBSD, I was a big fan of bsd.rd: a kernel that includes a root file system with an installer and a few tools
Olimex launches STMicro STM32MP157 SoM and open-source hardware EVB
Olimex provides a minimal Debian 11 image with Linux 6.x for the module and EVB
Anniversary release: KPhotoAlbum 5.12.0
We're happy to announce the new release 5.12.0 of KPhotoAlbum, the KDE photo management program
The 164th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 26th, 2023
Don't Let the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) 'Cancel' the People Who Made GNU/Linux
Corporate money buying influence and agenda
Four Weeks
GNU/Linux and BSD can save them some money, but more importantly, it can help change their perspective on life
DistroWatch Archive Shows Declining Interest in Ubuntu, Growing Popularity of Other Rising Stars
It's actually a healthy shift of power, akin to elections
Assistant At a Glance widget crashing on various Android phones
10 best Linux App alternatives
If you're moving from Windows to Linux, there are several alternative apps that will boost your computing experience
Radxa ROCK 3B Rockchip RK3568 SBC combines Pico-ITX and Raspberry Pi form factors
Radxa currently provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” and Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy” images for the Rock 5B board
Blue Recorder, Linux Screencast App, Ported to GTK4
GNOME Shell’s built-in screen recording feature is perfect at capturing short clips but when you need to record longer sessions you should use a dedicated screen recording app
FriendlyELEC CM3588 NAS Kit comes with four M.2 Key-M 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x1 sockets
FriendlyELEC provides Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 TV, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05 (OpenWrt forks), and OpenMediaVault images, all based on a fairly recent Linux 6.1 LTS kernel
Review: GhostBSD 23.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
Linux 6.7-rc3
By Linus Torvalds
PipeWire 1.0 Arrives as First Major Release
PipeWire 1.0 is here! Explore the significant updates and improvements to this modern Linux audio solution for creators and users.
Meet LACT: Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool for AMD GPU Users
Check out the LACT - Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool with features like overclocking, fan curve control, and more for a seamless experience.
Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Fortnight From Now
June 10 will be our anniversary. The next one is 20.
Data Breaches and Windows TCO
Mostly Windows incidents
OpenSSL 3.2
The major changes and known issues for the 3.2 branch of the OpenSSL toolkit are summarised
Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Google Pixel 8, Android, and More
GPL and Whistleblowers
Eben Moglen stands with Snowden
BSD Stories and News
Including Wayland assessment
PipeWire 1.0 has been released today as a major update to this modern software for handling audio and video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Every Google app updated for Android tablets, foldables
Holidays Almost Over (Slow News)
The holiday in the US (or the long weekend) is almost over, so we expect news to pick up pace again some time around Tuesday morning
What It Takes To Make A Raspberry Pi Killer
The folks at Raspberry Pi are riding on a bit of a wave at the moment, with the launch of the Pi 5 with its PCIe and RP1 peripheral chip
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 distribution is now available for download as the last major OpenMandriva Lx release featuring the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
20 Best Free and Open Source Python Visualization Packages
All of them are released under an open source license
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
Wireshark 4.2.0 Released with Dark Mode, ARM64 Support
Learn what's new in Wireshark 4.2.0 release which brings updated base with dark mode, performance improvements and more.
GIMP 3.0 Release Plan
May next year
This Week in GNOME Felix Häcker: #123 Infrastructure Work
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 17 to November 24
Upgrading Rock/4.3 to Rock/5.0
A fresh install is always preferred over a system (distribution) upgrade. Always, always, always
Packaging changes for KDE Android apps
Following my recent post on porting KDE Android applications to Qt 6 and Ingo’s post on the CI/CD changes for APKs here are some more details about packaging changes for KDE’s Android apps
Flatpak, OpenVPN, Bash update in Tumbleweed
This week has produced more than a few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots with a moderate downloaded size of packages for those who did a zypper dup
The 6 Best Linux OS For Android Smartphones
If you are tired of Android and are looking for an alternative operating system for your smartphone then GNU/Linux is the best choice
iQOO 12 will get 3 Android updates, will not have ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’
RLXOS Silaghana - rlxos
Desktop Environment Switch: We've transitioned from GNOME to Xfce4
PCLinuxOS awaits
Unleash an extraordinary, mind-blowing universe of endless possibilities right at your fingertips
GitLab and GitHub Are Still Deep in Debt, But Microsoft is 3 Orders of Magnitude Worse
Don't be easily fooled or conned into thinking that companies that claim to be doing very well are in fact doing well
This week in KDE: the Plasma 6 feature freeze approaches
At this point nearly all the planned features for Plasma 6 are done
KDE: Freezing in Style
One of the the less apparent omissions in Plasma’s Wayland session compared to X was the lack of a prompt for terminating an unresponsive app
Plasma desktop menu transparency - Tutorial
This is going to be a tricky article, I must warn you in advance
Today is Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day
Forget "shop till you drop"
No, GNU/Linux Started in Boston, Not Helsinki
History matters
See System Resource Usage in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
We’re not short of system monitoring tools for Ubuntu, with an array of desktop apps, extensions, widgets, Conky scripts, and command-line tools readily available to us
EuroLinux 8.9 released
On November 16, 2023, we released version 8.9 of the EuroLinux operating system
Announcing AlmaLinux 8.9 Stable!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.9 codenamed “Midnight Oncilla”!
ExTiX 23.11 - based on upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - with LXQt 1.4, Calamares Installer (new), Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.6.1-amd64-exton :: Build 231123
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System
Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility
Proxmox VE 8.1 debuts with Debian 12.2 base, Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and LXC 5.0.2, enhancing virtual environments
