Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 27, 2023



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel in the usual Liquorix flavor for uncompromised responsiveness, Nitrux 3.2 is here to introduce a new feature called Aesthetic FHS, which is a new file system hierarchy standard in an attempt to make the Linux FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) directories in the root directory more human-readable. A future release will replace Linux FHS entirely with Aesthetic FHS.

To make Nitrux work better with more modern systems, this release also introduces signed bootloader binaries to provide users with Secure Boot compatibility when booting the ISO image. However, while the compatibility is there, it will not work with Nitrux’s default Liquorix-flavored kernel, so users must install other Secure Boot-compatible kernels in a container, such as the official Debian kernel.

