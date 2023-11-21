Claws Mail 3.20.0 and 4.2.0 unleashed

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023



CLAWS MAIL RELEASE NOTES

http://www.claws-mail.org

20th Novemer 2023 Claws Mail 3.20.0 / 4.2.0 CLAWS MAIL RELEASE NOTES http://www.claws-mail.org Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client. * An easy way to open any folder on start-up has been added: Right-click a folder and choose 'Open on start-up'. This can also be configured on the 'Folder list' tab of the /Configuration/Preferences/Display/Summaries page. * Spam statistics have been added to the session statistics. * It is now possible to save message attachments only, without the other message parts. * QuickSearch: support for a "v H V" search expression has been added and the 'y S' expression has been removed ('v X-Label S' can be used instead). * font/* and chemical/* MIME types are now recognised. * The image viewer now works correctly when not auto-loading images. * Icon Themes: it is no longer possible to install or remove system themes. * IMAP: Support for SCRAM-SHA-{224,256,384,512} authentication mechanisms has been added. * IMAP: The statusbar now shows that expunge is happening. * The GData plugin has been removed. * The Fancy plugin no longer requires libsoup or libsoup-gnome. * The LiteHTML Viewer plugin has been synchronised with litehtml 0.7. * The LiteHTML viewer plugin will now only be built automatically if libgumbo 0.12 or newer is available. Building with libgumbo 0.10 must be explicitly requested using --enable-litehtml_viewer-plugin. * For extra debug output use --enable-more-addressbook-debug and --enable-more-ldap-debug. * Added translation: Portuguese * Updated translations: Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Czech, French, Polish, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish. * bug fixes: * bug 4491, 'address autocompletion list does not expand in height with the number of matches' * bug 4618, 'Rate limit by remote breaks queued/marked actions (Delete/Move)' * bug 4631, 'Embedding external editor crashes Claws-Mail on Wayland' * bug 4637, 'Segmentation fault when using SUMMARY is empty' * bug 4645, 'fails to check for perl-ExtUtils::Embed' * bug 4648, 'fails to build with gcc 13' * bug 4658, 'Headers unfolded incorrectly in message view' * bug 4664, 'OAUTH2 overwrites passwords even for plaintext logins' * bug 4666, 'fancy plugin doesn't build with libwebkit2gtk-4.1' * bug 4670, 'To/CC incorrectly escaped with a trailing backslash' * bug 4679, 'The correct date header is interpreted incorrectly to display strange date.' * bug 4693, 'Hang and crash when enable disable SVG Rendering prefs' * when starting with msgview hidden, toggling msgview to show it would use incorrect height * update quicksearch history list when changing type * wrong message which is shown when mail can't be sent * when redirecting, disable queueing * arbitrary paste restriction * when queueing or drafting a msg with an attachment which no longer exists, use the correct label on the button of the warning dialogue * using a custom header in found_in_addressbook match expressions * URIs may contain the '$' dollar sign * OAuth2, Update on-disk tokens as well when in-memory tokens are updated * Abusive Monopolist Microsoft POP3 OAuth2 protocol For further details of the numbered bugs and RFEs listed above see https://www.claws-mail.org/bug/[BUG NUMBER] --------------------------------------------------------------------- See ChangeLog for full information regarding changes in this release.

Read on